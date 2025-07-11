Berlin Packaging expands beauty range with Cosmei acquisition
Berlin Packaging has purchased Italy-based cosmetics company Cosmei, expanding its presence in the beauty packaging sector.
Cosmei develops distinct, personalized packaging for beauty brands, which Berlin Packaging aims to use to expand its personal care portfolio.
Marcel Schröder, Berlin Packaging’s president for EMEA, says: “Through this collaboration with Cosmei, a partner renowned for innovation and reliability, we are expanding our product portfolio and deepening our cosmetics expertise in the beauty sector.”
“United by a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, this partnership with an Italian leader will empower us to meet our customers’ needs with even greater focus and care.”
Beauty value expansion
Cosmei is headquartered in Italy and operates a sourcing office in Guangzhou, China, offering Berlin Packaging access to a global supply chain.
Michele Cicchetti, founder of Cosmei, says: “Cosmei is a young and dynamic company that has earned its place in the market through a distinctive, passionate approach to packaging design and development.”
“Joining forces with Berlin Packaging will allow us to elevate our capabilities and bring greater value to the global beauty and cosmetics market.”
Recently, L’Oréal signed an agreement to acquire viral hair care brand Color Wow, and Shinsegae, in partnership with Ascent Equity Partners, is reported to have obtained color cosmetics manufacturer C&C International.