Sonoco provides spice company with recyclable, paper-based cans
Sonoco has supplied Austrian spice and herb company Kotányi with its GreenCan packaging for Kotányi’s latest seasoning range.
The can’s body and lid are made from 94% paper, including 69% recycled paper. Six percent of the can consists of barrier protection. According to Sonoco, the solution is robust and practical for various uses.
Axel Tesson, sales manager at Sonoco Consumer Europe, says: “Our GreenCan solution reflects Kotányi’s environmental responsibility without compromising high-quality packaging for the customer.”
Kotányi’s new range of spices reflects evolving consumer preferences, featuring Cool Chick, Little Italy, and Curry Crush mixes. The range is aimed at younger consumers, aided by a modern and fun label design.
Alexandra Mayr, marketing manager at Kotányi, says: “Sustainability is a core principle embedded in all our processes at Kotányi. For this latest product launch, Sonoco’s GreenCan was the clear choice for our packaging — aligning perfectly with our environmental values.”
GreenCan success
Sonoco says that its GreenCan solution is recyclable and aims to align with the EU’s Green Deal by “embracing a life-cycle approach to circularity.”
Recently, the US packager presented GreenCan at Vitafoods Europe to health, nutrition, and supplement companies to help meet their sustainability goals.
Sonoco’s GreenCan solution has also been adopted by NaturDrops and DoggyLove, two Germany-based pet food companies.