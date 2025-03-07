Berlin Packaging predicts European and UK legislation to spur innovation
Regulatory pressure for recyclable and reusable packaging is likely to accelerate industry design updates and innovation, according to Berlin Packaging.
We speak to the company about the value of its hybrid packaging model — a “one-stop packaging shop” for glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures — in the current market landscape, in relation to packaging trends, and the evolving regulatory context in the EU and the UK.
“We are expecting significant impacts from new regulations such as the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), the Green Claims Directive, but also the UK’s packaging Extended Producer Responsibility (pEPR),” a company spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“These regulations will drive us to enhance our efforts in testing the recyclability of our packaging, replacing non-compliant packaging with innovative solutions, and reducing material usage without compromising on packaging performance, look, and feel while ensuring compliance with the stricter material and labeling standards.”
We also spoke to a company representative at Packaging Innovations in the UK last month. At the show, the company showcased a range of offerings, including refillables, “from standard stock items to custom-designed solutions for end markets and solutions for the personal care, food, and beauty industries.”
“What consumers want is sustainability and choice, but sustainability can mean different things to different people. We often talk about life cycle analysis, and while recycling also comes into play, we tend to look deeper than that.”
“That’s why we are highlighting a number of reusable packaging solutions, such as our refillable foam hand wash packaging. We have a range of reusable products, even creams and other skin care products in packaging such as refillable jars.”
Navigating EU and UK regulations
Berlin Packaging further discusses the impact of PPWR and pEPR on packaging operations indicating a pressure for more recyclable and reusable packaging solutions will likely positively impact innovation.
“The PPWR and pEPR in the UK will likely accelerate innovation at Berlin Packaging’s innovation in sustainable designs and materials while keeping an eye on operational costs related to compliance, material sourcing, and reporting obligations.”
“However, these changes also present opportunities for us to strengthen our position as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, identify emerging markets with high growth potential, and explore new sectors that may benefit from our hybrid packaging supplier model.”
The spokesperson asserts that these changes will allow the company to ultimately position itself as a “global leader in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions across a broader range of industries and geographies.”
“Sustainability is driving our customers’ choice of packaging, and it will remain a priority in our business strategy for the coming years. The perfect packaging must help differentiate itself from the competition, create an effective and memorable user experience, and protect and preserve the environment for present and future generations.”
Advantages of a hybrid business model
Berlin Packaging covers the design, innovation, manufacturing services, and logistics management elements of the packaging industry for end-markets including beauty, beer, dangerous goods, drinks, food, healthcare, industrial, home care, personal care, spirits, and wine.
“We serve these markets with functional products that meet each specific market need and trend and that have been designed with manufacturing efficiency in mind. We aim to continue to do so while maintaining customer satisfaction and offering concrete answers to market trends.”
“In particular, Studio One Eleven, our in-house design and innovation department with offices in the US and EMEA, offers expertise and market insight in order to consistently achieve effective outcomes for each of our customers by leveraging a business model that maximizes the entire product creation value chain.”
Further discussing the company’s hybrid packaging model, the spokesperson says that:
“We are a one-stop packaging shop, bringing together the best elements of design and innovation, manufacturing services, and customer solutions for the packaging industry.”
“When a client comes to us, our professionals evaluate and manage each project with a comprehensive approach: product design and planning, prototyping, decoration, secondary packaging, and branding, all in line with the latest market trends and consumer preferences.”
“Our substantial capabilities, size, and independence from any specific material or production process grant us the freedom to continually target the best solutions starting for customers’ needs.”
With additional reporting from Joshua Poole