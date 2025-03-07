Eco-Products collaborates with Ozzi for reusable foodservice containers
Eco-Products and Ozzi have jointly launched a “multi-prong” initiative aimed at reducing waste from single-use food packs. The initiative uses Veda — introduced in October 2024 — a new line of reusable containers from Eco-Products, while product and waste specialists from the company provide guidance on how to convert single-use containers into reusable alternatives.
Container collection company Ozzi aims to replace disposable containers with reusable ones. In the initiative, it provides collection and tracking solutions for reuse systems and a financing option that lowers the initial costs for foodservice establishments looking to invest in an Ozzi collection machine.
Wendell Simonson, director of marketing at Eco-Products, says: “We’re committed to making reuse practical and accessible for businesses, campuses, and other institutions. With innovative new products and free guidance, we’re helping dining venues transition to solutions that work for their bottom line and the planet.”
The Ozzi system involves diners receiving their meals in EcoProduct reusable containers and, once they are finished, depositing the container at an Ozzi Collection Station — either in the manual Drop N’ Go box or automated machine. The containers are then washed and prepared for subsequent use.
Ozzi president and CEO Thomas Wright says; “We’re passionate about helping companies and institutions achieve their sustainability objectives. It is even better when we can help them reduce their costs simultaneously.”
There is an increasing demand for reusable packaging in the foodservice industry as consumers demand companies acknowledge the detrimental impact of single-use waste on the environment.
Recently, the NextGen Consortium released results from the Petaluma Reusable Cup Project.
The project is the first initiative to implement reusable to-go cups in California. With support from brands including Starbucks, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, and Yum! Brands, the project demonstrated the feasibility of large-scale reusable cup systems.