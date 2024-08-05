Berry Global equips Norwegian bottle supplier with 3D beverage container tech
05 Aug 2024 --- Berry Global Group has partnered with Norwegian reuse bottler Aquafigure for a new line of reusable water bottles with a design for interchangeable 3D bottle cards. The collaboration aims to encourage young people to drink more water.
Intended to provide a “bottle for life,” the 330 mL container is made from bisphenol A-free Tritan, a widely recyclable, food-approved co-polyester that can endure hundreds of dishwasher cycles. The cap is manufactured from widely recyclable monomaterial PP.
The bespoke bottle design allows Aquafigure’s proprietary range of patented PET bottle cards to be easily inserted and swapped as consumer tastes and trends change. Precise internal measurements ensure the bottle cards are self-supporting and remain in place regardless of angle.
“Through our innovation expertise and technical resources, we are delivering cutting-edge solutions that help our customers bring exciting, sustainable concepts to market,” says Joe Horton, sales and marketing director for Berry Agile Solutions.
“Aquafigure’s commitment to a reusable bottle highlights the endless possibilities to optimize the consumer experience while advancing a circular economy.”
Upscaling plans
The cards are currently available in over 50 different designs, including elite football clubs, The Smurfs and a limited-edition set featuring superstar striker (and Aquafigure ambassador) Erling Haaland.
The bottles and caps are manufactured at Berry’s plants in Etten Leur, the Netherlands and Market Rasen, in the UK. Team members at the facilities provided bottles and caps with a tight seal while still being easy to open for children.
“Berry Agile Solutions provided us with full-service, expert support from day one,” says Ørjan Asbjørnsen, founder and managing director of Aquafigure.
“And with the knowledge, expertise and reach of a global market leader, we can be reassured of the capability to scale up as Aquafigure enters new territories.”
Launched in Norway in 2023, Aquafigure quickly became a fast-selling brand for refillable drink containers. The company has since diversified its range to include pre-filled bottles.