Dow unveils new technologies at “packaging playground” in Texas
05 Aug 2024 --- Dow has introduced two new technology additions at its innovation center, Pack Studios, in Freeport, Texas, US, with aims to accelerate the development of its circular packaging options.
Pack Studios is an innovation hub where brands and customers can experiment with different types of packaging and sustainability solutions without disrupting their production lines.
The new additions include a Machine Direction Orientation (MDO) unit to its nine-layer blown film line for food and specialty packaging, and an upgraded Cast Film line designed to support industrial and commercial packaging customers.
“We often refer to Pack Studios as the packaging playground. It is a place where we work across the value chain to test and optimize packaging solutions,” says Kristin Matter, Dow’s Technical Services and Development Lab leader at North America Pack Studios.
“Without the downtime needed on production equipment, our partners can run trials and not lose valuable production time on their own lines. Our operations mirror the most advanced technology that our customers have on-site, so we can work hand-in-hand with them to continuously innovate better products to meet their exact needs.”
Versatile MDO unit
The versatile MDO unit is a film-making technology that supports the creation of durable, high functioning films. Extending the MDO to the 9-layer blown film line expands Dow’s suite of technologies for blown film applications to accelerate mono-material packaging development.
While there has been an increase in installation of MDO units, Dow claims to offer the only in-line, commercial-scale MDO pilot capabilities in North America.
“This new MDO capability is part of Dow’s ‘Design for Recyclability’ initiative — offering options for all-PE packaging designs that would otherwise consist of multi-material, non-recyclable solutions,” says Kara Stoney, marketing manager for Dow’s Packaging and Specialty Plastics business.
“This equipment will be leveraged to help inform best practices in design and production across Dow’s global regions.”
Cast Film technology
While the MDO unit is especially adapted for food and specialty packaging, the new Cast Film extrusion technology expands the development and testing capabilities for industrial and commercial applications.
As it stretches the plastic to its utmost tensile strength, it creates lighter-weight film for packaging and reduces the volume of material used per package.
The new Cast Film line is equipped with seven extruders, each paired with a six-component blending system, to aid in designing next-generation cast films.
“More complex cast film lines support a focus on sustainability through down gauging, the addition of PCR content and materials designed to facilitate recycling,” highlights Dow.
The new semi-commercial line has a fully automated winding section for loading and unloading that provides “enhanced safety features.” “This level of automation is a first at Dow Pack Studios and reflects the company’s continued commitment to improving safety,” claims Dow.
Each line is equipped with a pelletizing unit from Erema that can also be used as a stand-alone system, offering an opportunity to produce in-house recycled materials for evaluation and understanding.