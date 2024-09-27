Berry Global introduces quick-customizable bottle for low minimum order quantities in bubbly and wavy textures
27 Sep 2024 --- Berry Global has released its new Chameleon bottle designed for fast customization options at low minimum order quantities (MOQs) for various end markets, including personal care, home care and health care.
The Chameleon bottle from Berry Agile Solutions has a base section with a special textured finish. This is available in ten standard versions with bespoke options for customers wanting to customize their packaging. The company has developed a quick-change tooling creation process to manufacture individual designs.
The neck of the bottle can be adapted to fit different closures, sprays or pumps, offering further customization options. Customers can match their choice of colors to their branding. The bottle also sports a wide decoration area for printing or labeling.
“The Chameleon can literally change color and finish, giving customers a blank canvas on which they can create a bespoke packaging solution, and the availability of a textured finish is very much in keeping with the latest trends in the personal care sector,” says Joe Horton, Berry Agile Solutions’ sales and marketing director.
“With our cost-effective tooling and low MOQs, which can be as little as 10,000 units, customers can very quickly develop a unique packaging experience that maximizes on-shelf appeal and an attractive price.”
Bubbly and wavy textures
The Chameleon is produced in PE or PP, which are widely recyclable where appropriate collection schemes exist. The bottle can also be produced with up to 100% PCR plastic.
The bottle is available in two standard textures — Bubbles and Waves — which can be embossed or debossed, as well as two standard neck finishes of 24/415 and 23 mm snap necks.
To support the finished design process, Berry offers bottle design mock-ups and 3D printing as well as in-house artwork design. The company can also silk screen print onsite as a one-stop manufacturing and decoration solution.
Typical lead times are four to six weeks for a standard bottle and closure, and eight to 12 weeks for a customized solution.
In other launches, Berry Global and La Rosée introduced an exclusive and innovative refillable stick for the French natural cosmetics company’s best-selling deodorant. The Exclusive Refill was created after two years of R&D between the La Rosée and Berry Global development teams. The La Rosée deodorant is available in pharmacies across France.
By Benjamin Ferrer