Berry Global joins NextGen Consortium’s Petaluma Reusable Cup Project
27 Aug 2024 --- Berry is participating in the Petaluma Reusable Cup Project, an initiative spearheaded by the NextGen Consortium managed by Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy. The collaboration includes major brands like Starbucks, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Peet’s Coffee, Yum! Brands and other global and local businesses.
Officially launched on August 5, the project involves 30 national chains and local independent restaurants in Petaluma, US, offering reusable cups as the free, default option in their stores. A shared cup program is being implemented, providing Petaluma residents with convenient access to reusable options.
“This trial underscores the importance of partnership within an industry to drive innovation in reuse and advance a circular economy,” says Diane Marret, vice president sustainability at Berry Global.
Encouraging recirculation
The initiative includes placing 60 cup return bins throughout Petaluma, where consumers can drop off their used cups. These reusable cups — some supplied by Berry — will be collected, washed and recirculated by logistics company Muuse.
The purple cups designed by the NextGen Consortium feature “Sip, Return, Repeat” branding to encourage proper use and disposal. Each cup includes a serialized QR code, enabling the NextGen Consortium to track sales, returns and other key data points, helping assess the reuse model’s scalability.
Berry’s 24-ounce cold cups, made of widely recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE), are part of its B Circular Range of innovative packaging and product solutions designed for circularity to help brand owners meet and exceed their sustainability goals.
Earlier this month, Berry Global Group partnered with Norwegian company Aquafigure to create a reusable water bottle designed with interchangeable 3D bottle cards. The bottle, made from BPA-free Tritan and recyclable materials, aims to promote increased water consumption among young people.