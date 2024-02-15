Berry Global opens US “Circular Innovation and Training Center” to bolster flexible packaging R&D
15 Feb 2024 --- Berry Global has officially inaugurated its Circular Innovation and Training Center in Oklahoma, US. Spanning 12,000 square feet, the facility will fast-track the development of “highly innovative” products propelled by advanced materials science and engineering. Additionally, it will serve as a collaborative hub for training initiatives and as an incubator for “cutting-edge” stretch film projects aimed at bolstering material circularity.
“Now more than ever, the ability to access premium films with tailored performance and circularity benefits is crucial for our distributors as they strive to meet the evolving sustainability demands of consumers and the market at large,” says Phil Stolz, executive vice president and general manager for Flexibles at Berry Global.
“This new center represents a significant investment in education, technology and sustainability to help our customers unpack complexities and understand what’s possible for the flexible packaging market.”
Berry’s new state-of-the-art center will showcase pallet wrapping machines and film evaluation equipment, catalyzing the development of its Bmore Circular Solutions across ultra-high-performance films.
Material, emission and waste
The solutions developed at the center will propel a circular economy by integrating recycled content, material downgauging and other techniques.
Moreover, adopting lighter-weight stretch films will curtail raw material consumption and energy expenditure, mitigating GHG emissions and plastic waste. The facility will leverage advanced film characterization and performance testing technology to analyze the properties and behaviors of stretch films.
The analyses encompass a broad spectrum, including thickness, width, length, weight, density, modulus, elongation, tensile strength, puncture resistance, tear resistance and cling force. Performance testing will also evaluate key factors such as pre-stretch ratio, force-to-load ratio, neck-down ratio, roping ratio, film memory, film relaxation, load deformation, load shifting and load failure.
Furthermore, the Circular Innovation and Training Center will serve as an educational nexus for distributors, offering immersive training sessions led by internal subject matter experts. These sessions will encompass diverse topics such as Stretch Film 101, Wrapping Dynamics and Optimization, the Benefits of Berry’s Ultra and Premium Circular Films, Partnership Building and more.
Meanwhile, Berry Global recently entered a US$3.6 billion merger with Glatfelter Corporation. The move will see the majority of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment combined with its Global Nonwovens and Films business to create a new publicly traded company, NewCo.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria