O-I Glass uncorks lightweight wine bottle with reduced carbon footprint
15 Feb 2024 --- Owens-Illinois Glass (O-I Glass) has unveiled the Estampe wine bottle for the French market. The bottle, weighing approximately 390 g, is “well below” the average weight of typical wine bottles. This reduction in weight translates to a 25% decrease in overall carbon emissions compared to conventional 500 g wine bottles.
Validated by the Carbon Trust, the Estampe bottle represents a step forward in O-I’s commitment to meet its Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) goal of reducing GHG emissions by 25% by 2030.
“Our customers and consumers alike continue to seek sustainable packaging solutions. The addition of a lower carbon lightweight bottle that’s validated by the Carbon Trust demonstrates how we’re innovating to create brand-building, iconic, sustainable solutions,” says Arnaud Aujouannet, chief sales and marketing officer at O-I.
“O-I has been innovating glass bottles for more than a century, and as the demand for lightweight, lower-impact packaging rises, we’re focused on transforming our processes and technology to meet that need without compromising design.”
Glass engineering
The glass container producer believes glass is the most sustainable packaging solution, as it is 100% and infinitely recyclable and made from natural materials. O-I’s R&D team engineered the Estampe bottle to incorporate higher recycled content — exceeding the current European average of 50% recycled materials with 80% or more.
O-I has ensured that the Estampe bottle meets stringent criteria for low-carbon packaging, working in collaboration with the Carbon Trust. Their collaboration achieved the “first validated, eco-designed 75 cl bottle.”
Moreover, to offset any residual carbon footprint, the company has pledged to support environmental initiatives such as orchard planning in France and reforestation projects in Brazil by purchasing carbon credits.
Randy Burns, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at O-I, remarks: “The thoughtful, diligent work in creating this lower impact wine bottle validated by the Carbon Trust demonstrates O-I’s commitment to a sustainable tomorrow.”
Edited by Radhika Sikaria