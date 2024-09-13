Beyond The Headlines: Amcor debuts plastic-reduced shrink bag solution, Veritiv acquires North American packager
13 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, Amcor unveiled a shrink bag solution for meat that achieves a 19% reduction in weight compared to standard bags. Meanwhile, customizable drink bottle brand Aquafigure announced its foray into the UK, and Veritiv, specializing in packaging distribution, acquired Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS).
In brief: Launches
Amcor unveiled its Clear-Tite 40 shrink bag solution for fresh and processed meat. The new solution achieves a 19% reduction in weight when compared to standard 50µ shrink bags. At only 40 µ, the Clear-Tite 40 reduces the amount of plastic used per product while maintaining freshness. The bag achieves an estimated 16% reduction in the packaging’s carbon footprint. The Clear-Tite 40 solution maintains high visual appeal, allowing shoppers to clearly view the product at the point of purchase. All of Amcor’s shrink bags are also printable.
Aquafigure, a reusable bottled hydration with interchangeable, collectible bottle cards, is coming to the UK after its debut in Norway. The company is actively seeking regional distributors to partner with and retailers to run in-store trials. Aquafigure consists of a 330 mL bottle, ideally sized to fit in lunchboxes, into which consumers can insert the bottle card. Alongside a range of its own designs, the company has licensing agreements with The Smurfs, The Emoji Company and Manchester City’s talismanic striker Erling Haaland — the latter being a company shareholder and brand ambassador. The PET bottle is made from hard-wearing Tritan material, is dishwasher-safe, and is fully reusable.
Ahead of Pack Expo International 2024 in Chicago, US, Pacteon Group announced the addition of Descon Conveyor Systems to its portfolio, joining Schneider Packaging Equipment, ESS Technologies and Phoenix Stretch Wrappers. At the trade fair, Schneider Packaging Equipment will unveil a “unique solution” for automating case erecting, taping and palletizing. Meanwhile, Descon Conveyor Systems will display its integrated Single-Lane Empty Can Vacuum Transfer with Laser Coding and Code Inspection that ensures high-quality, reliable laser coding of empty cans prior to rinsing in a dry location of the production facility.
Domino Printing Sciences launched a new 1200dpi digital print engine that integrates into flexographic lines, responding to the growing demand for digital hybrid printing and finishing. Developed to support label converters in high-resolution digital printing, the N730i Integration Module is based on Domino’s latest Generation 7 platform, delivering up to 1200 dpi print at high speeds. It delivers high-resolution print at up to 70 meters per minute across all colors — including reliable printing of high-opacity white at top speed. Along with this launch, Domino also introduced the new R-Scan inline monitoring and print inspection camera system for its N730i digital label press, developed in collaboration with print inspection expert Lake Image Systems, a Domino Group Company. The R-Scan features print quality and variable data assurance tools to help minimize waste and provide automated print quality monitoring, color deviations and registration at high speeds, with minimal setup time and supervision needed. Its quick detection of errors improves overall equipment effectiveness by reducing waste, rework and associated downtime.
Celebration Packaging launched its EnviroWare double-wall paper hot drink cups range featuring festive green and red designs. The cups, which deliver insulation and hand comfort, are available in popular 8 oz and 12 oz sizes, with optional CPLA and bagasse sipper domed lids. Made from Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper, the double wall cups are lined with a PLA plant starch moisture barrier. They are commercially compostable and certified recyclable in standard paper mills.
In brief: Business activities and partnerships
Veritiv, specializing in packaging distribution, entered into a binding agreement with Orora to acquire its North American packaging and distribution business OPS. This strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Veritiv’s activities in specialty packaging distribution in North America. Kelly Barlow, president of OPS, highlighted the company’s reputation for quality in the region across manufacturing, visual display and distribution. wide range of products and value-added solutions that meet even the most complex packaging and supply chain needs. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Südpack and industrial printing specialist Leibinger joined forces to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The first joint project is testing the suitability of CIJ inks for printing on recyclable films for packaging food that is sterilized following the packaging process. Specialists from both companies investigated if continuous inkjet inks are suitable for printing on and subsequently sterilizing recyclable food packaging at Südpack’s technical center. The team printed the innovative single-material solutions based on PE and PP with advanced CIJ ink. During the subsequent steam sterilization, the printed films were heated at 121°C for 30 minutes. Assessment of the print samples before and after sterilization showed that the print was still perfectly legible. The inks used are suitable for printing on food contact materials.
In brief: Certifications
DIC Corporation has been certified under ISCC Plus, an international certification scheme for sustainable products, for a product manufactured by subsidiary DIC Epoxy (Malaysia). ISCC Plus is a voluntary scheme that attests to the proper management of recycled and biomass-derived raw materials across the supply chain, including in production processes. The certification facilitates the use of raw materials to which the mass balance approach has been applied. Additionally, the use of mass balance bio-allocated raw materials is expected to reduce the DIC Group’s largest product carbon footprint by 19.4％, compared with conventional products that use fossil-derived raw materials.
By Benjamin Ferrer