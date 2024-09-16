Cleancult creates foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets to reduce plastic waste
16 Sep 2024 --- Cleancult introduces foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets in multiple scents. Housed in a 100% recyclable and resealable plastic-free drawer box, the sheets are designed to eliminate plastic waste from bulky plastic bottles.
Available in Sea Spray and Fresh Lemon scents, users can drop a sheet into the bowl, allowing it to dissolve, brush away any stains and flush.
The biodegradable and septic-safe toilet cleaner sheets are formulated to tackle tough stains, mineral deposits and rings without harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, mineral acids or phosphates.
“According to a national study, a family of four uses the toilet 20 times per day. That puts some mileage on the pot — and unfortunately, a ton of wasteful plastic bottles to keep the throne shining. From an eco-cleaning perspective, we want to be the leading choice for keeping your toilet bowl spotless, minus the plastic overload,” says Cleancult CEO and co-founder Ryan Lupberger.
“Our new fast-dissolving deodorizing sheets are tough on grime but easy on the Earth, offering a savvy cleaning solution for your sanctuary. We're proud to be the first to offer multiple scents to suit every nose, while helping more people flush away old plastic habits to redefine restroom cleaning rituals.”
Stain-fighting enzymes
More than 200 million tons of plastic waste is produced annually around the world, underscores Cleancult.
Alongside its foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets, Cleancult also debuts its bestselling laundry scent, Juniper Sandalwood, in detergent sheets. Both products will be in US stores early next year.
In other home care advances, Croda International debuted Coltide HSi, an advanced copolymer of hydrolyzed wheat protein and silicone, which combines the functionalities of both molecules into one ingredient. The majority bio-based (95–50%) solution provides “total” fabric care, including wrinkle reduction, easier ironing, color and fabric protection through moisturizing and conditioning.
Meanwhile, chemicals supplier Syensqo and Allozymes, a Singaporean enzyme engineering start-up, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop home care biosolutions that leverage enzymes to deliver “cleaner and high-performing” ingredients.
By Benjamin Ferrer