Beyond The Headlines: Amcor partners on baby food pouches, Tipa gets certification for rice-based packs
08 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Amcor launched all-PE spouted pouch packaging for refrigerated yogurts made for babies. Meanwhile, Tipa’s packaging tray line made from rice waste was certified Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver, and Mondi published the results of its fifth annual e-commerce report.
In brief: Collaborations and launches
Amcor partnered with organic yogurt maker Stonyfield Organic and spouted pouch packaging manufacturer Cheer Pack North America to launch a first-to-market all-PE spouted pouch. The pouch replaces Stonyfield Organic’s prior multi-laminate structure with a new pouch design for its YoBaby refrigerated yogurt. It uses Amcor’s AmPrima Plus, an all-PE film designed to meet the APR Design Guide for recyclability, and Cheer Pack North America’s Vizi cap. The package removes the metalized or foil-based film layers commonly found in standard pouch structures while providing heat resistance for spout insertion. Including the Cheer Pack North America Vizi cap reduces the amount of plastic used by over five tons per 10 mm caps.
Sappi North America partnered with UK-based start-up Biophilica, the company behind the flexible, leather-like material brand Treekind. Treekind is a supplier of plastic-free leather alternatives that are 100% bio-based, home compostable, non-toxic and PETA vegan-certified. Treekind currently uses Sappi’s leather grain textured release papers. Biophilica plans to use Sappi’s other finishes and textures, including glossy and matte finishes and varying grains, for potential expansion into a premium line of goods.
Pop & Bottle, known for its plant-based lattes and coffee concentrates, launched Organic Cold Brew Coffee in a 48 oz, multi-serving bottle. The PET-based bottles are made with a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. Available in the refrigerated aisles at selected US Target stores, the offering is available in Light Roast, Medium Roast and Vanilla varieties. Each SKU is unsweetened and has moderate caffeine levels, offering ultimate customization, ease and convenience for the daily coffee ritual.
Cater For You provided food packaging for Michelin-star chefs representing Bocuse d’Or, a biennial world chef championship. Cater For You has donated its Rectangular and Square Tamper Evident containers and 1 L Juice Bottles to the competition to support Chef Phillips on the journey.
In brief: Certifications and acquisitions
Tipa announced that its fully compostable and recyclable packaging tray line made from rice waste achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver, which evaluates and recognizes products for their environmental and social impacts. The trays are made from natural rice by-products, paddy straw, typically burned for disposal, causing air pollution. Tipa repurposes this bio-waste into durable and sustainable packaging that fully decomposes into compost following disposal. Its pulp composition allows for disposal in home compost and recycling bins alongside paper waste.
Mondi was awarded the coveted Fastmarkets PPI Award in the Product Innovation category for its Advantage StretchWrap for pallet wrapping. The solution is a recyclable kraft paper to stretch and resist punctures, replacing the plastic stretch film traditionally used for pallet wrapping and transportation. Advantage StretchWrap has 62% lower GHG emissions than virgin plastic stretch film, and 49% lower GHG emissions compared to plastic film made with 50% recycled content. Mondi says that the Fastmarkets Forest Products PPI Awards are the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the pulp and paper sector.
Imperial Dade acquired Brawner Paper Company. The transaction represents the 81st acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
In brief: Reports and expansions
Mondi announced the results of its fifth annual e-commerce report, which details overall trends, analysis and customer attitudes regarding e-commerce and how packaging affects their entire experience. The annual online survey was conducted during the last quarter of 2023 and includes 6,000 consumer views. The study and resulting report are based on the desire to provide e-commerce brands with key information on best meeting consumer needs. This latest report also includes country-specific results for six markets, including the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Turkey. Emerging trends and newer insights include what’s happening around social commerce, re-commerce and sustainability movements across generations.
UFP Packaging, an affiliate of UFP Industries, expanded its presence in Warrens, US. The company opened its 11,840 square feet production facility and 2,400 square feet employee break room last month. The new production facility will produce various wood packaging, allowing the company to add up to 12 new positions. The addition brings the facility’s manufacturing space to approximately 40,000 square feet.
Diageo North America expanded its ‘“Don’t Trash Glass” program to increase glass recycling across the US. The campaign is a collaboration with the Glass Packaging Institute and GlassKing Recovery & Recycling to encourage bars, restaurants and local businesses to collect used glass bottles and improve regional recycling rates. The initiative is now launching in Kentucky to empower local businesses to help increase the region’s volume of recycled glass. In 2023, the glass recycling program for businesses collected 2.2 million pounds of glass in Illinois.
By Natalie Schwertheim