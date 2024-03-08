Harpak-Ulma streamlines 3D printed packaging prototyping with new R&D service
08 Mar 2024 --- Harpak-Ulma, a connected packaging solutions specialist, has introduced a 3D printing service tailored for tray package prototyping for the US market.
Customers can also collaborate in-person at Harpak-Ulma’s Customer Experience Center in Taunton, Massachusetts.
“Merchandisers can now utilize this service at the centers to easily, quickly and cost-effectively customize their tray designs to meet specific marketing needs and preferences,” details the company.
Versatile prototyping
Harpak-Ulma’s 3D printing service for tray package prototyping offers merchandisers “flexibility and versatility” in prototyping — whether customization requirements call for adjusting dimensions, adding intricate features or incorporating branding elements.
“Our new 3D printing-enabled package prototype services eliminates these barriers, shortening the prototyping process from weeks to months to hours — with commensurately lower costs,” notes Joshua Allen, Harpak-Ulma’s marketing director.
“It also facilitates quick and inexpensive iterations. You can easily incorporate feedback from testing and evaluation into successive prototypes. That kind of iterative approach leads to better final products.”
Allen says leveraging technology to improve the overall customer experience is essential to Harpak-Ulma’s go-to-market philosophy. Beyond leading the industry with our solutions, we seek to elevate our customers’ packaging lifecycle experience — from design to operations and maintenance.”
“We are always seeking to embrace pragmatic technological advancements that have a quantifiable and demonstrable impact on our customers’ performance,” he explains.
3D printing for packaging development
Package customization is crucial to product differentiation and brand identity in successful merchandising, stresses Harpak-Ulma. However, the prototyping process typically involved in developing customized trays is labor-intensive and time-consuming while requiring long lead times and high costs.
Historically, such costs have often been prohibitive for smaller businesses or those with limited budgets, underscores the company. The extended timeline can be a deal-breaker for merchandisers facing “ever-tighter” time-to-market schedules.
“Moreover, retail food merchandisers typically lack the skilled personnel and specialized equipment to produce prototypes. As a result, many shy away from exploring new, innovative, customized packaging concepts,” says Allen.
“In addition, 3D printing dramatically reduces waste associated with legacy prototyping methods, making it more environmentally friendly.”
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer