Beyond The Headlines: Anheuser-Busch’s multi-million investment, Better Earth’s B Corp certification
12 Jul 2024 --- This week in industry news, Anheuser-Busch invested US$7 million in its Fairfield brewery to update its packaging, among moves to upgrade the facility. Meanwhile, Better Earth announced its B Corp certification and Kodiak acquired Southern Adhesives and Coatings.
In brief: Business news
Anheuser-Busch invested US$7 million in its Fairfield brewery for capital infrastructure projects that support ongoing improvements at the facility, including updates to the brewery’s roofing, equipment overhauls, new lighting and other structural repairs. The Fairfield brewery brews over 20 of Anheuser-Busch’s brands and boasts a 99% recycling rate. The investment will go toward structural repairs and updates at the facility to ensure the brewery continues to brew, package and distribute Anheuser-Busch beer efficiently.
DS Smith partnered with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK) to support its mission to educate, advocate and secure the protection and stewardship of the Chattahoochee River and engage DS Smith Atlanta area employees in environmental stewardship. DS Smith will be a gold sponsor of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s 30th Anniversary Patron Celebration on October 4 in Atlanta. The event raises funds to cover a significant portion of CRK’s annual operating budget, which supports its program services. These programs include in-stream waste removal, water quality monitoring, an educational floating classroom, water planning and conservation, legislative work and enforcement. In addition, the Atlanta area DS Smith team will participate in a river cleanup activity with CRK in October.
Ingevity Corporation expanded its Capa caprolactone distribution network by establishing Ultrapolymers Group as its distributor for Capa Bioplastics in Europe. Ultrapolymers Group will leverage the company’s experienced sales and technical teams across Europe to maximize the sales of Ingevity’s Capa Bioplastics products.
Zing Zang, a non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand, redesigned its packaging. The iconic Zing Zang logo has been refreshed, and the entire product portfolio has received an energetic fresh look to better highlight the “amaZING” quality of Zing Zang cocktails. The refreshed Zing Zang labels cover the entire AmaZING portfolio, including Margarita Mixes (Classic, Mango and Strawberry), Sweet & Sour Mix and Piña Colada Mix, as well as the newer ready-to-drink Bloody Mary and Margarita cocktails. For the first time, the packaging features enticing cocktail images, and highlights the quality ingredients, enhancing the overall appeal.The new Zing Zang product packaging is rolling out nationwide, starting with cocktail mixes, and will continue across the portfolio through the end of the year.
In brief: Certifications
Better Earth, a certified compostable foodservice packaging solutions provider, announced its B Corp certification. The accreditation acknowledges Better Earth’s activities to promote transparency, social and environmental leadership and regenerative circularity within the restaurant and food service industries. As part of the B Corp Certification, Better Earth will donate a portion of its profits to initiatives that promote regenerative agriculture, waste reduction and carbon drawdown. Central to Better Earth’s sustainability strategy is expanding its Climate Smart Packaging line, specifically the Farmer’s Fiber collection. This is the first compostable foodservice packaging to pursue domestic sourcing of perennial grasses that regenerates soil and sequesters one ton of carbon per acre, per year.
SGS announced it will offer the EN15343 plastic recycling traceability and assessment of conformity and recycled content product certification scheme across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, following accreditation from ENAC, granted to SGS in Spain. The EN15343 certification relates to various plastic consumer and industrial products made from mechanically recycled plastics, including PET sheets, PVC films, thermoforming products, electrical and electronic products, automotive, textiles, hardlines and single-use plastic packaging products. The certification can be used for other European countries requesting evidence of recycled content present in imported plastic materials and products to reduce tax liabilities.
DuPont announced that its Tyvek production facility at the Spruance manufacturing plant in Richmond, US, received certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus). The Spruance facility is the second DuPont site to achieve ISCC certification, following the Luxembourg manufacturing plant in November 2023. The achievement highlights DuPont’s sustainability goals, eco-friendly building capabilities and Tyvek products made with sustainable raw materials. ISCC Plus certification enables the verification of a product’s sustainability based on the entire supply chain, from sourcing raw materials to production and distribution, using the mass balance approach in a manner that is “robust, transparent and reliable.”
In brief: Acquisitions
Kodiak, a specialty chemicals supplier for the steel, automotive, energy and aerospace industries, acquired Southern Adhesives and Coatings. This is Kodiak’s second acquisition in 2024 and enables it to target the paper and packaging industries. Earlier this year, Kodiak acquired Aztech Lubricants and technologies in Oklahoma, US, where they manufacture specialty powders and process fluids for the wire drawing industry. Kodiak continues to grow in specialty niche markets, offering customers the opportunity to streamline purchasing and consolidate vendors.
Cryopak, a specialist in the design and development of cold chain packaging and temperature monitoring devices, acquired the Gel-Pack manufacturing segment of Garden State Cold Storage, which provides pickup-to-delivery cold storage logistics expertise for customers in the F&B industry throughout the northeastern US. The acquisition allows Cryopak to produce gel packs and execute freezing operations at the same location — lowering costs, increasing service levels and shortening lead times.
