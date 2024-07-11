ProAmpac delivers new lightweight foam tray for foodservice and grocery markets
11 Jul 2024 --- ProAmpac has launched its ProActive Recyclable Fresh Tray FT-1000, a patent-pending lightweight PP-based foam tray approved for curbside recycling. The new solution caters to the food service and grocery markets.
“ProActive Recyclable Fresh Tray FT-1000 offers grocery and food retail markets a robust, sustainable packaging solution that aligns seamlessly with their operational needs,” says Pascal Labrie, vice president and general manager for ProAmpac’s tray business.
“By adopting the FT-1000, these sectors can meet their sustainability goals without compromising performance or customer satisfaction. This tray is a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting the food industry's environmental initiatives and advancing recyclable packaging choices.”
The FT-1000 is designed for durability, impact resistance and stiffness. It supports various food service and grocery applications such as meat, seafood, dairy and produce. Additionally, it boasts water and grease resistance, ensuring shelf appearance and product freshness.
“Without compromising performance, ProActive Recyclable Fresh Tray FT-1000 maintains line speed on wrapping equipment, matching the efficiency of traditional rigid trays,” says Maryam Dini, technical specialist at ProAmpac.
“ProAmpac’s FT-1000 is comprised of up to 90% air, significantly reducing material footprint, making this innovative technology a more sustainable alternative.”
Food packing forward
In other food pack headlines this month, Clubzerø teamed up with Barclays at the Wimbledon Championships to offer Barclays customers strawberries and cream ice-cream served in Clubzerø’s latest packaging innovation, the “Perfect Pot.”
Catering to foodservice with temperature-resistant innovations, Coveris introduced a fiber-based “heat in pack, eat in pack” range for ready meals, branded Heat, while Gaia Biomaterials unveiled heat-resistant drinking straws that “don’t taste of paper.”
Meanwhile, Detpak launched compostable, sugar cane-based and PFAS-free foodservice packs across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, alongside plates, bowls and containers.
The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee, Yum! Brands and other global and local brands and restaurants united to boost California’s beverage cup returns through The Petaluma Reusable Cup Project.