Beyond The Headlines: Berry Global’s new conversion line, Aptar Closures’ lightweight product
23 Aug 2024 --- This week in industry news, Berry Global Group made a multi-million-euro investment in the commissioning of a new conversion line in Germany. Meanwhile, Aptar Closures launched the 2” Disc Top Lite, and Nobelus highlighted a robust assortment of solutions to debut at Labelexpo Americas 2024.
In brief: Investments and acquisitions
Berry Global Group expanded the production of its NorDiVent form-fill-seal (FFS) PE-based sacks at its Steinfeld factory in Germany in a multi-million-euro investment. This investment included the installation of new conversion machinery, NorDiVent FFS, offering long-term dust and moisture-free solutions for the filling and packing of various types of powdery products. The sacks also featured high tear resistance, preventing spillage and waste. As part of Berry’s B Circular Range, NorDiVent can contain up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and the film is recyclable where PE film collections exist.
Jadex, a manufacturer and material sciences company, entered into a definitive agreement to sell Lifoam Industries to Altor Solutions, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified, for US$137 million. Lifoam is a manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging products such as thermal shippers and refrigerant gel packs for healthcare, commercial and retail customers. Over the past years, Lifoam has been growing its customer base, particularly in the healthcare- and food-related cold chain shipping end markets.
In brief: Launches and releases
Aptar Closures introduced a new lightweight, sustainable disc top closure. Named 2’’ Disc Top Lite, the closure is the third in a series of novel disc top dispensing solutions the company has introduced for beauty, personal care and home care products this year. 2” Disc Top Lite is available in PP and is available in post-consumer recycled content. It is lighter than standard 2” disc tops, resulting in reduced plastic usage.
Leybold developed a sustainable vacuum solution for beer bottling that enhances quality and reduces costs. This system, called the Beer Bottling Vacuum System, replaced traditional liquid ring pumps. The Dryvac dry screw vacuum pump consumes 80% less water than previous solutions. It features easy cleaning and low maintenance, contributing to overall operational efficiency. This innovation helps brewers reduce their environmental footprint by lowering energy consumption and CO2 emissions.
Black Buffalo launched new packaging graphics across its portfolio of smokeless tobacco alternative products containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine. From September, the company will begin shipping its redesigned nicotine-containing SKUs to Black Buffalo’s national network of wholesalers for further distribution into retailers across the US.
Douglas Laing launched a limited-edition Rock Island blended malt scotch whisky, finished in Tequila Casks. The packaging design is a showcase of elements from Mexican heritage and culture in iconography and colors with the premium Rock Island branding integrated throughout.
In brief: Events
Beontag, a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labeling materials and smart tags, announced its participation at LabelExpo Americas 2024 in Chicago, US, September 10–12. At the event, Beontag will showcase its comprehensive portfolio, including paper and film pressure-sensitive materials, acrylic and hot melt adhesives as well as linerless labels. The company will also introduce its new “Wash-Off” portfolio, designed for PET bottles, which facilitates the easy removal of labels during the PET recycling process, thereby preventing contamination and supporting the reuse of PET. Beontag will also showcase its range of digital transformation capabilities, featuring ARC-certified products that are essential for UHF and RFID services.
Nobelus announced it will present a diverse range of solutions at Labelexpo Americas 2024, focusing on industry partnerships and flexible packaging. The company, which sells adhesive-free films and thermal laminates to a range of label and flexible packaging converters, will showcase how its premium finishes can help converters appeal to a wider range of brands. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see Nobelus films in action.
In brief: Collaborations
Thai Union Group partnered with Seven Clean Seas and Second Life to implement innovative solutions that reduce plastic waste entering the ocean. Under collaboration with Seven Clean Seas, a High Impact Plastic Pollution remOver system was deployed in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. This solar-powered device can capture and remove river waste before it reaches the ocean. Together, they would focus on removing ocean-bound plastic from the coastal and remote island regions.
By Sichong Wang