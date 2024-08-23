Amcor introduces decarbonization roadmap to slash GHG emissions
23 Aug 2024 --- Amcor has published its Decarbonization Roadmap, outlining its strategy to reduce GHG emissions. The company’s targets are said to be aligned with the latest climate science, aiming to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.
The Decarbonization Roadmap features “4+1” focus areas. The first four include product redesign, where Amcor aims to innovate its product designs to lower their carbon footprint, increasing the use of recycled materials in its packaging solutions, transitioning to renewable electricity for its operations and collaborating with suppliers to ensure they meet sustainability standards in line with Amcor’s decarbonization goals.
The fifth area emphasizes enhancing operational efficiency through actions such as improving water and waste management, boosting energy efficiency and upgrading equipment.
“Sustainability is a constant motivation for everyone at Amcor — we want the environment to be better off because of our leadership and products. We have been successfully reducing our carbon footprint for years and this Decarbonization Roadmap will help us and our partners make faster and longer-lasting progress,” says Peter Konieczny, interim CEO at Amcor.
The company has been tracking and reporting on the environmental impacts of its operations since 2008.
In fiscal year 2023, 22 Amcor sites achieved 100% renewable electricity use and a 10.2% reduction in absolute GHG emissions compared to fiscal year 2022. Additionally, Amcor increased its use of renewable electricity by 244% compared to fiscal year 2022.