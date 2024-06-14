Beyond The Headlines: Coca-Cola’s recycled red crates, Georgia-Pacific’s recycled fiber bath tissue
14 Jun 2024 --- This week in industry news, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Netherlands began manufacturing its red crates with recycled plastic. Meanwhile, Georgia-Pacific introduced its 100% recycled fiber bath tissue and Berlin Packaging released its sustainability report.
In brief: Business news
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Netherlands announced that its red crates will now be made with 97% recycled plastic. The move is a collaboration between CCEP, local recycler Healix and crate producer Schoeller Allibert, using 85% old red crates and 15% recycled tulip nets, which are usually difficult to recycle. The red crates are specifically designed for the company’s returnable glass bottles, which in turn are designed to be reused at least 25 times. The glass bottles are cleaned and refilled in the Coca-Cola factory in Dongen, Brabant, before returning to the Dutch wholesale and hospitality. The introduction of these recycled crates is expected to have a significant impact on the Dutch market. This year, 150,000 recycled crates will be introduced, with the goal of gradually replacing the entire fleet of crates in the country as the current crates naturally reach the end of their useful lives.
Chlorophyll Water partnered with RePurpose Global to sell its beverage in bottles made from ocean-bound recovered plastic. Chlorophyll Water bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic and utilize CleanFlake label technology, which ensures that labels and adhesive can separate from PET, increasing the yields of pure PET flakes. RePurpose Global, a Plastic Action Platform, has recovered over 25 million kgs of plastic waste from the coastal regions in the Americas, Africa and Asia.
In brief: Launches and releases
Georgia-Pacific is relaunching its Aria bath tissue brand as a three-ply premium product made from 100% recycled fiber and wrapped in recyclable paper packaging. The recycled fiber is made primarily from high-grade sorted paper recovered from offices and schools that would otherwise have gone to landfill. The paper packaging can be recycled through the standard curbside paper recycling process. The product is also septic-safe and flushable for standard sewer and septic systems. Aria bath tissue is manufactured and packaged in Georgia-Pacific’s mill in Halsey, US, where the company invested in new equipment to meet Aria’s production specifications.
Food brand Justin’s announced the launch of a new pollinator-friendly badge that will be showcased across all its packaging. The announcement is timed with National Pollinator Month (June) and signifies that many Justin’s products would not be possible without the help of pollinators. Consumers will begin seeing the pollinator-friendly badge on packaging this month, with a complete rollout in the coming months.
In brief: Reports and awards
Berlin Packaging released its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the progress that Berlin Packaging made together with its teams, supplier partners and customers. Building on the company’s previous report, Berlin Packaging highlights progress in multiple areas, including expanded energy and carbon goals, profiles of “sustainability changemakers” within the organization, and a variety of case studies highlighting how Berlin Packaging has worked with brands to unpack their sustainability potential, meet their sustainability goals through packaging and more.
Pharmaceutical glass packager SGD Pharma published its latest 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report illustrating its sustainable practices. The newly published 2023 Report celebrates achievements across three CSR pillars: “people, impact and values.” The report follows SGD Pharma’s recent 2024 Gold EcoVadis rating in which the company was awarded its highest-ever score of 78 (putting it in the 98th percentile for manufacturers of glass and glass products). Even more recently, SGD Pharma has earned the prestigious Climate Action Award by PAI Partners among all of PAI’s portfolio companies.
Smurfit Kappa investigated the popularity of unboxing videos and how providing the “ultimate” unboxing experience through planet-friendly packaging can benefit brands of all sizes and increase their success. Unboxing videos have become a cultural phenomenon, with millions of viewers watching worldwide. Unboxing videos create intrigue and positive impressions, driving interest and encouraging customers to share their experiences with others. Eighty seven percent of people now use social platforms when making a shopping decision, meaning it is vital that satisfied customers spread the word about the unboxing experience.
The winners of the prestigious “Tube of the Year 2024 Award” of the European Tube Manufacturers Association (Etma) have been announced. The voting took place on May 23, at Etma’s annual conference in Warsaw. A seven-member jury from among the member companies selected the best tubes in the categories of aluminum, plastic, laminate, prototypes and sustainability. This year’s winner in the aluminum tube category was a Chanel tube produced by Tubex Aluminium Tubes. Chanel chose the manufacturer’s Blue Tube Evo, the world’s first tube to be made of 100% recycled aluminum. The innovative material uses 95% PCR content, is infinitely recyclable and significantly reduces carbon emissions.
By Natalie Schwertheim