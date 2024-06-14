Constantia Flexibles unwraps wax-free confectionery packaging solution
14 Jun 2024 --- Constantia Flexibles has developed EcoTwistPaper, a packaging solution for confectionery. The twist wrap is made entirely from paper and avoids using components not fully compatible with paper recycling, like wax or polymeric coatings.
EcoTwistPaper has undergone repulpability testing with the Confederation of European Paper Industries and scored 90 out of 100 for its printed material, Constantia Flexibles reports.
Furthermore, the product is not subject to the Single-Use Plastics Directive, as it contains no plastic coatings.
“The paper’s softness, achieved through advanced mechanical treatments, ensures it is ideal for wrapping sweets and treats,” highlights Constantia Flexibles. “Moreover, it is designed to operate with existing machinery and can be recycled in the paper stream.”
One Rock Partners acquired Constantia Flexibles in January this year. Constantia subsequently took approximately 57% of shares in packaging producer Aluflexpack the following month.
Confectionery packaging review
In other confectionery segment highlights, Mondelēz International claims to have reduced its virgin plastic use by over 1,000 metric tons in the UK last year after implementing changes to its packaging across several products, including two iconic Cadbury Christmas gifts.
This month, Coveris acquired Hadepol Flexo, a Polish manufacturer of flexible paper and packaging films for confectionery, bread and bakery, mainly for the Polish domestic market.
In May, PulPac and Lakrids By Bülow joined forces to explore confectionery packaging alternatives based on PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology, which uses renewable fibers sourced from responsibly managed forests
By Benjamin Ferrer