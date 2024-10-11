Beyond The Headlines: Constantia Flexibles’ partnership, Sidel’s service for footprint optimization
This week in industry news, Constantia Flexibles joined forces with Syntegon to present its machine on the PMX packaging platform. Meanwhile, Sidel launched its Eco-Audit service to improve PET container production processes and UPM Specialty Papers will showcase its fiber-based products at Pack Expo International 2024.
In brief: Partnerships and acquisitions
Constantia Flexibles partnered with Syntegon to showcase its EcoLamHighPlus monomaterial on Syntegon’s PMX packaging platform for coffee packaging. EcoLamHighPlus is a PE-based recyclable material. Approved by RecyClass, it provides protection for sensitive products, preserving flavor and aroma while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Syntegon’s PMX platform focuses on flexibility, sustainability and digitalization. It can handle conventional and recyclable materials, including EcoLamHighPlus, without requiring additional modifications or investment. The PMX machine processes up to 65 coffee packages per minute for whole coffee beans and offers a double tube version to reach up to 100 packages per minute.
SupplyOne, a distributor of custom corrugated and value-added packaging solutions in North America, acquired Gulf Packaging, a converter and supplier of custom corrugated boxes and displays serving many US states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. The company specializes in producing a wide range of custom corrugated products with fast turnaround time.
In brief: Launches
Sidel unveiled its Eco-Audit, a service designed to optimize the environmental footprint of PET container production process. The Eco-Audit consists of three phases tailored to manufacturers’ needs. The first phase, Eco-Assessment, involves an in-depth audit of the production process. This phase offers a report that highlights the ecological and economic impacts along with potential improvements. The second phase, Eco-Value, focuses on implementing simple adjustments to save energy and materials, such as optimizing machine settings, air usage and detecting air leaks. The final phase, Eco-Partner, supports manufacturers in transforming their production facilities for enhanced energy performance. The process concludes with a final audit and a report detailing the savings achieved and future improvement opportunities.
ProAmpac launched its RotiBag, a practical alternative to traditional clamshell containers that reduces material usage and is available in conventional, recycle-ready and PCR structures. Designed for hot grab-and-go items, the RotiBag features an integrated handle and a fog-resistant window for product visibility. The RotiBag’s key attributes include durability, leak resistance to ensure freshness and prevent spills, a slim profile to maximize shelf space and custom branding with HD flexo-printed graphics.
Novolex introduced the new TamperFlag rigid containers, created by its brand Waddington North America, featuring a tamper-evident “flag” that pops up and remains raised once the container is opened, alerting consumers that it has been unsealed. The TamperFlag is automatically activated when the container’s hinged lid is closed. These containers, available in different sizes, are ideal for wet and dry grab-and-go snacks and can be made with up to 50% PCR content to support sustainability goals. The design eliminates the need for tear strips and shrink bands while offering stackability and a leak-resistant seal to ensure food freshness.
Avery Dennison unveiled a new label production coater at its Champ-sur-Drac facility in France. The new coater is the final stage in a larger initiative that optimizes its European network by supporting the production of core and specialty label solutions. This new machine integrates the latest coating technology, offering greater manufacturing flexibility and efficiency while enabling a more sustainable production process. The Avery Dennison optimization initiative also includes the construction of five new logistics buildings, an automated warehouse, additional loading docks and a heavy goods vehicle parking lot.
In brief: Trade shows and conferences
UPM Specialty Papers announced it will showcase its portfolio of fiber-based, recyclable packaging papers at Pack Expo International 2024 in Chicago, US, from November 3–6, including several solutions co-created with customers and expert partners. Projects include a partnership with Michelman, resulting in a high-barrier solution with water-based coatings for products like coffee and chocolate and a collaboration with Henkel and Koenig & Bauer, offering sealability for confectionery end-use. UPM’s work with Fazer has led to heat-sealable, recyclable packaging for rice pies, while a project with Unipaco produced a heat-sealable, moisture resistant salad pot wrapper that meets strict monomaterial requirements.
Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne, both brands of the Ammega Group, will present their innovative belting solutions at Pack Expo International 2024. Both brands focus on enhancing efficiency, durability and sustainability across industries. Ammeraal Beltech will display solutions such as the uni Direct Drive Spiral System, which reduces belt tension and maintenance, the uni 253 and 255 side-flexing conveyor chain, the Uni ITB (Industrial Thick Belt), Green Belting and ZipLink belts known for their easy installation and customizable top-cover materials. Additionally, Rapplon’s High-Performance Flat Belts and Ammeraal Beltech’s coating solutions will be presented. Megadyne will highlight its Megalinear Live Roller Belt (MLRE-45), engineered to meet the performance demands of automated warehouses.
PolyCycle Innovation will exhibit its latest PCR plastic solutions at Pack Expo International. The company offers a suite of PCR options that help companies reduce their reliance on virgin plastics while meeting industry and regulatory standards. PolyCycle’s key offering is mechanically recycled PCR, available in High-Density PE and PP. The company provides bulk resin that can be used in the manufacturing of closures with up to 100% PCR content. PolyCycle is also extending its product line beyond caps and closures, concentrating on innovations in the plastic converting industry for F&B packaging. Both PCR resins are compliant for food contact.
ProAmpac announced it will highlight its latest sustainable packaging solutions at the Sustainable Brands conference, taking place October 14–17 in San Diego, US. This year’s conference emphasizes solutions for driving sustainable growth, focusing on next-generation materials and packaging innovation. ProAmpac will highlight its ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 and ProActive Compostable CPM-2000 solutions. RP-1000 is a heat-sealable, curbside recyclable paper-based packaging with a moisture barrier, ideal for frozen and dry foods and other applications across industries. It is available in multiple formats and offers customizable printing. CPM-2000 is an industrially compostable, paper-based rollstock that provides strong oxygen and moisture barriers with a low seal initiation temperature.