Tetra Pak expands Vietnam production to meet regional F&B packaging demand
Tetra Pak has added a second packaging material production line to its Binh Duong facility, Vietnam, boosting annual production from 12 billion to 30 billion F&B packages.
The expanded facility aims to enable faster production of aseptic carton solutions for F&B producers across Southeast Asia.
The production line boasts a barrier system that uses high-resolution inline scanning cameras, LED lighting, and AI to detect defects in real-time. In addition, climate-control systems preserve and maintain packaging material quality during production and warehousing.
Tetra Pak cartons suit products such as coconut cream, milk, plant-based beverages, and juices. The latest expansion will introduce 15 new packaging formats in various shapes and sizes.
Packaging manufacturers are increasingly integrating AI into machinery to detect defects and perform quality control checks.
Recently, KHS equipped its Innocheck TSI closure inspection unit with an AI-based fault detection system to better identify defect-tethered caps during production.
Meanwhile, Track & Trace provider Antares Vision Group partnered with AI specialist Oròbix to develop the AI-Go platform that inspects pharmaceutical packaging.