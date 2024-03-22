Beyond The Headlines: DS Smith markets reusable grocery boxes, ProAmpac acquires UP Paper
22 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, DS Smith launched reusable paper-based grocery boxes to reduce retail plastic. Meanwhile, ProAmpac acquired UP Paper, and Flow Beverage refreshed its packaging with Tetra Pak carton.
In brief: Developments and partnerships
DS Smith introduced “Shop.able Carriers,” a range of recyclable, reusable boxes replacing plastic bags for groceries, featuring water-resistant Greencoat technology. The range offers custom branding options and retail price points akin to plastic totes. DS Smith aims to combat plastic waste, with each box able to replace five to seven plastic bags.
Berry Global and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (MGC) partnered to introduce a recyclable barrier solution for food packaging using MXD6, a high-performance barrier resin manufactured by MGC. This innovation is said to offer superior protection and extend the shelf life of food products without relying on ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH). MXD6, recyclable up to 12% loading, addresses EVOH’s limitations, including limited recyclability and reprocessing issues, earning “Critical Guidance” recognition from the Association of Plastics Recyclers. The recognition confirms MXD6’s compatibility with the PP recycling streams.
Shantou Mingca Packaging and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Research & Development unveiled a PE-based shrink film (PEF) solution, leveraging ultra-low density Exceed XP performance PE. This “next-generation packaging material” reportedly offers enhanced mechanical recyclability compared to conventional polyolefin shrink film (POF), validated by third-party certification. PEF provides shelf appeal, snug-fitting characteristics and significant shrinkage capacity at lower temperatures, promising cost efficiencies.
ProAmpac and Sammi partnered to launch a fiber-based modified atmosphere sandwich packaging (MAP), enhancing sustainability in food-to-go. ProAmpac introduced its fiber-based MAP RAP Sandwich Wedge to the North American market in a joint effort. It incorporates a carton board structure with a thin transparent film liner to optimize product preservation and visibility. Engineered for hermeticity, the solution utilizes high-barrier technology to improve freshness, extend product shelf life and minimize food spoilage costs.
Eco-Products launched compostable paper bags and sandwich wraps as part of its GreenStripe line. Ideal for various foodservice operations, they’re BPI-certified and free from PFAS. The range includes insulated wraps, French fry bags and cutlery bags manufactured in the US.
Archroma introduced Cartaseal OGB F10, a water-based barrier coating in its Cartaseal lineup. This PFAS-free coating offers superior oil and grease resistance for paper and board packaging, ensuring product integrity while being recyclable and repulpable. FDA and BfR compliant, it meets food contact standards.
Kemira and PA Consulting announced a strategic collaboration to develop renewable barrier coatings for sustainable food packaging. Leveraging IFF’s Designed Enzymatic Biomaterial production platform, the polysaccharide-based coating aims to offer recyclable and compostable solutions with “excellent” barrier properties.
In brief: Acquisitions and investments
ProAmpac acquired UP Paper, a prominent North American producer of 100% unbleached recycled kraft paper for packaging applications. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies will leverage combined fiber and film-based materials science expertise to create environmentally friendly flexible packaging products.
Hinojosa entered the Italian market by acquiring MS Packaging, an Italian family firm with two plants specializing in F&B packaging. Hinojosa, present in Spain, France and Portugal is now expanding to one of Europe’s largest paper and cardboard sectors. Hinojosa has integrated MS Packaging with the start of its new “2024-2026 Strategic Plan.” After consolidating its growth over the last three years, the plan will mark a new stage in which the company will focus on internationalization to continue expanding its sustainable packaging supply, anticipating the sector’s trends.
Mars invested over US$70 million in its New Jersey, US, site, to enhance its Research and Development Innovation Studio — including a new test kitchen and packaging lab — along with manufacturing efficiencies and advancements in food safety at the Hackettstown manufacturing factory. The updated packaging studio will allow the development and testing of sustainable packaging materials to support Mars’ contribution to a circular economy.
In brief: Rebrands
Flow Beverage announced an evolved brand identity, refreshed packaging with a lower carbon footprint, and a new brand platform. The company’s new Tetra Pak carton entails over 80% renewable materials and a reduced carbon footprint, complete with an “improved” sugarcane-based cap. The refreshed packaging aims to elevate Flow’s presence within the premium water category, emphasizing clear communication and a fresh emphasis on mineral-rich properties.
Gravis unveiled its new name and brand identity after combining six leading players, becoming North America’s largest provider of engineered bulk transportation packaging solutions. Leveraging expertise from Bulk Lift International, Bagwell Supply, Norwood Paper, BulkSak, JumboBag and Powertex, Gravis offers tailored solutions for industries like F&B, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and materials.
Korean beauty brand Innisfree rebranded its US presence, unveiling new packaging, a logo and clean formulations. Doubling distribution at Sephora, the brand aims to expand its reach. The update reflects market competitiveness and changing consumer preferences. The new packaging and logo utilize the Active Green colorway, a hue developed by Innisfree.
In brief: Achievements and celebrations
Amcor Capsules commemorated 60 years of Stelvin, the company’s aluminum screw cap range for wine, launched in 1964. Originally developed to address cork taint in Chasselas grapes, Stelvin reportedly “revolutionized” the wine industry.
Smurfit Kappa achieved four mid-term Better Planet 2050 sustainability goals as reported in its 17th Sustainable Development Report. This included a 35.8% reduction in waste to landfill, surpassing forestry certification and community support targets, and exceeding gender diversity goals in management. The company became an early adopter of the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures and invested significantly in renewable energy projects and waste management facilities.
By Radhika Sikaria