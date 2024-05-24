Beyond The Headlines: Mondi invests €200M in containerboard mill, LyondellBasell transforms PET packaging
24 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Mondi invested €200 million (US$216 million) in a high-quality recycled containerboard machine at its Duino mill in Italy. Meanwhile, LyondellBasell unveiled its Polybatch Effects Frost masterbatches for upgraded PET packaging and Specialized Packaging Group announced the acquisition of Clark Foam.
In brief: Investments and acquisitions
Mondi invested €200 million in a high-quality recycled containerboard machine with an annual capacity of around 420,000 metric tons at its Duino mill in Italy, acquired in January 2023. The facility’s existing paper machine is converted into a high-quality recycled containerboard machine which will create job opportunities for current and potential employees, build and evolve partnerships with local stakeholders and contribute to the region’s economic development.
Anheuser-Busch announced a US$15.5 million investment in its Fort Collins brewery to upgrade its bottling lines from packed to bulk glass. Shifting away from packed glass allows Fort Collins to streamline production in-house, strengthening its supply chain, reducing emissions and driving efficiencies across the business. The Fort Collins brewery’s enhanced bottling lines will be fully operational by this summer.
US-based Sapporo-Stone Brewing unveiled the near completion of phase one of its expansion project at its Escondido brewery two years after the announcement of its acquisition by Sapporo U.S.A. The US$20 million investment in the Escondido, California, facility is one of two significant investments for growth, with US$40 million invested in the company’s Richmond, Virginia, operation. The investments will double the company’s capacity to about 700,000 barrels annually across its bi-coastal breweries. The brewing of Sapporo beers in Escondido and Richmond is now underway.
Specialized Packaging Group (SPG) announced the acquisition of Illinois-based Clark Foam. Clark Foam provides custom-designed packaging solutions for a diverse array of end markets, including healthcare and medical, consumer products, energy, technology and semiconductors, defense, heavy equipment and general industrial materials. The acquisition will enhance SPG’s existing capability set by expanding its engineered packaging offerings and geographic reach while adding approximately 50 employees to its 1,700-person workforce.
In brief: Launches and upgrades
LyondellBasell launched innovative Polybatch Effects Frost masterbatches. The batches transform PET packaging with a matte frost effect, available in two distinct styles. Polybatch Effects Frost can be seamlessly integrated with various colors to achieve a high-end, sophisticated look. Key benefits of Polybatch Effects Frost include brand elevation with a premium aesthetic, the reduction of the appearance of recycled PET for a more desired look and maintained recyclability with NIR sorting compatibility. The solution is FDA-compliant for food and cosmetic packaging, and cost-effective using existing injection stretch blow molding processes.
KHS qualified its modular Innofill PET DRV filler for faster and more effective filing of still and carbonated beverages into PET bottles with the usual reliable standard of quality — even under extreme conditions. Normally used with a stretch blow molder in a duo block — or with an additional labeler in a TriBlock — the Innofill PET DRV now boasts three new features. This enables the filler to cater better to the growing demands of the beverage industry, specifically with regard to still and carbonated beverages: first, bottlers profit from higher speeds for large containers without having to compromise on flexibility. Secondly, KHS redefined its own concept of high speed with an output of up to 90,000 PET bottles per hour. And thirdly, the use of bottle-base full jet cooling ensures a more reliable standard of quality.
Green Life Farms, a controlled-environment agriculture grower in the US, launched its new packaging, featuring a “peel and reseal” container style for its Sandwich Leaf and Butter Leaf, along with updated label designs for all products. The new design utilizes 40% less plastic than previous solutions while extending produce shelf life. The advancement reduces environmental impact and minimizes food waste. All Green Life Farms packaging is made from 100% PET recyclable plastic, which reflects the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and environmental sustainability.
In brief: Other news
ErthCycle, a provider of sustainable packaging alternatives, announced its offering of solutions for companies aiming to decrease their packaging emissions. The ErthCycle product is a biodegradable plastic alternative designed to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. By integrating ErthCycle products into their supply chains, businesses can achieve greater transparency, improve their sustainability performance and meet the growing demands of investors and consumers for greener practices.
Stora Enso recently studied the possibility of converting one of the Langerbrugge, Belgium, site’s two paper machines into a high-volume recycled containerboard line. While the packaging giant’s study on the opportunity to deliver more recycled packaging to the market proved positive, it found that the availability of recycled containerboard in Europe currently meets market needs. Stora Enso therefore decided to postpone the conversion decision, which will be taken in “due time,” it said.
Alpla announced its upcoming public art installation designed for communities to value recyclable plastics beyond their initial purpose. The art piece will be created entirely with type 1, 2 and 5 recyclable plastics, using objects discovered by artist Hyland Mather throughout Atlanta, US, and collected by Alpla employees. Mather will begin installation on June 1 and continue to work throughout the following week, allowing members of the public to observe and experience the circular economy first-hand as the artist transforms used plastics into a captivating work of art. The large-scale art piece will be exhibited in Atlanta’s Colony Square June 1-7, 2024, with a final celebration on June 7.
PepsiCo and UEFA (Union of European Football Association) announced the implementation of a series of on-site sustainable programs to minimize the environmental impact of the UEFA Champions League final. To help reduce packaging waste produced at the Festival, four of the five UEFA Champions Festival locations — Trafalgar Square, Potters Fields Park, Regent Street and Somerset House — will have dedicated Pepsi recycling infrastructure for fans to return their cups and recycle their cans, along with a roaming Pepsi team to assist and encourage fans to dispose of their packaging appropriately.
By Natalie Schwertheim