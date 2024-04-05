Beyond The Headlines: PepsiCo unveils paper snack bags, Avery Dennison switches to rPET liners
05 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, PepsiCo rolled out paper multipack bags for its Snack A Jacks brand. Meanwhile, Avery Dennison swapped from PET30 to rPET30 (recycled PET) liners for pharmaceutical packaging and Refresco acquired VBC Bottling Company.
In brief: Launches and releases
PepsiCo’s crisp brand Snack A Jacks unveiled paper outer bags for their multipacks, aimed at reducing the use of virgin plastic by 65 tons annually. Available next month, the new packaging will debut with Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Chive and BBQ flavors. The recyclable paper bags will reportedly cut GHG emissions by 52% per pack.
Federal Package announced the launch of FP Labs, the contract manufacturing arm of Federal Package Network. FP Labs will offer full-service capabilities for emerging beauty and personal care brands, including R&D formulation, compounding, filling, container labeling, pack-out and product testing. The launch follows a two-year R&D and analytical testing investment, enhancing microbiology and quality control labs. Federal Package offers customers sustainability options through their Eco Smart platform, which includes PCR and post-industrial recycled plastic content, as well as biodegradable options.
WineShippingBoxes.com launched air cushion bottle shippers suitable for wineries, wine clubs, distilleries and liquor stores. The shippers are said to provide superior bottle protection using inflatable air chambers, reducing storage needs by up to 80%. Crafted from durable, recyclable plastic, they deflate for easy storage and accommodate most standard bottle sizes. The lightweight design lowers shipping costs and environmental impact for direct-to-consumer bottle shipping.
Global cannabis brand Pax introduced a new program to reduce plastic waste, launching a vape crafted from ocean-bound plastic. Pax reportedly became the first cannabis brand with “Plastic Negative” certification across all products. The company partnered with rePurpose Global to rehabilitate coastlines and protect marine life affected by plastic pollution. The new launch, Pax Trip, is the brand’s first all-in-one vape and the industry’s first plastic negative all-in-one, made with ocean-bound plastic. The Trip features Pax’s pure cannabis oils with a rechargeable battery that “heats, never burns, from start to finish.” Additionally, it has been engineered for clean hits, with a clear air path that ensures vapor never touches the internal electronics.
In brief: Sustainability efforts
Avery Dennison announced that its pharmaceutical labeling solutions will transition from PET30 to rPET30 liners by 2025. The rPET liners maintain the same quality and performance standards while incorporating 30% PCR material. The company’s AD Circular recycling program will also complement the switch by recycling label liners. With this shift, Avery Dennison anticipates annual savings of 532,000 kgs of CO2 and 2,266,000 L of water.
Specialty tea brand Celestial Seasonings eliminated plastic overwraps from the boxes of over 130 tea varieties. The initiative is expected to remove approximately 165,000 pounds of plastic waste annually, furthering the brand’s efforts to reduce environmental impact.
Grove Collaborative announced a packaging rebrand for its flagship brand, Grove Co., ahead of Earth Month, aimed at reducing single-use plastic waste in the consumer products industry. The rebrand of Grove Co. focuses on enhancing visibility on retail shelves and reducing plastic usage. The packaging now emphasizes aluminum as the priority material selection, chosen for its scalability and sustainability. Grove Co. products feature elevated fragrance illustrations to communicate the experiential nature of the products while delivering sustainability messages. To simplify the customer experience, Grove Collaborative is consolidating all owned brand products under the Grove Co. label and sunsetting several other brands.
In brief: Mergers and partnerships
Netherlands-based Refresco, a global independent beverage solutions provider, completed the acquisition of VBC Bottling Company, a premium beverage manufacturer based in California, US. The acquisition expanded Refresco’s presence and capabilities in North America in terms of customer base, location and warehousing capacity, enhancing its ability to offer beverage solutions to branded customers.
Firstleaf, an American personalized wine company, announced a strategic partnership with Saxco, a premier packaging solutions provider. The collaboration aims to enhance sustainability efforts by utilizing lighter glass and packaging materials, reducing the weight of each shipment. Firstleaf has surpassed industry standards by using glass bottles lighter than the Sustainable Winegrowing Program’s directive to decrease glass bottle weights from 550 g and heavier to 420 g by the end of 2025.
In brief: Limited editions
Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal launched RED Limited-Edition Reposado Tequila in collaboration with (RED). This partnership aims to contribute US$100,000 to the Global Fund to support healthcare systems and life-saving programs combating AIDS in vulnerable communities. The limited edition Reposado Tequila, crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and aged in sherry wine casks, comes in a bold red-themed bottle and is said to reflect Lobos 1707’s commitment to quality and social responsibility.
The Jack Daniel Distillery revealed the 2024 edition of a limited Tennessee Whiskey bottle in partnership with McLaren Racing. Available in Formula 1 race markets globally and in select US states, the bottle features new packaging with a papaya twist on the iconic Old No. 7 logo and dynamic striping to mark the new race season.
By Radhika Sikaria