Smurfit Kappa equips fire protection firm with fiber-based extinguisher packs
05 Apr 2024 --- Smurfit Kappa has developed cardboard-based fire extinguisher packaging for UK-based fire trade product supplier Jewel Fire Group.
After discussions with Jewel Fire, it became evident there was an issue extending beyond pricing — the current boxes were not fit for purpose to survive within the postal system.
“[Jewel Fire’s] buyer, Kelvin Staniforth, connected with our Smurfit Kappa team via website inquiry to address an urgent matter related to the packaging of their fire extinguishers,” details Smurfit Kappa.
“These damages, primarily stemming from inefficient cardboard packaging and a labor-intensive assembly process, resulted in a significant loss, raising concerns within the company.”
“Despite maintaining a six-year partnership with a local supplier, escalating costs and an alarming 10% postal damage rate led to considerable frustration and prompted the need for a change.”
Experience in hazardous goods shipment
Smurfit Kappa’s Chesterfield team’s design department came into play, leveraging its expertise in hazardous cardboard packaging and UN-certified packaging for dangerous goods.
The team embarked on a creative journey to redesign the fire extinguisher packaging, opting for ISTA-certified boxes.
After testing the new boxes against Jewel Fire’s current dangerous goods packaging, Smurfit Kappa devised a solution incorporating an air buffer at the top and bottom of the packages.
“By transitioning from a two-piece to a single-piece solution made from EB flute material, Smurfit Kappa not only enhanced the product’s appearance but also reduced labor and assembly costs,” details the supplier.
“Acknowledging Jewel Fire's spatial limitations, Smurfit Kappa Chesterfield took the initiative to maintain stock on their behalf, guaranteeing weekly deliveries. This approach not only optimized their inventory management but also upheld product quality and minimized the risk of obsolescence.”
In previous developments, Smurfit Kappa rolled out paper-based honeycomb buffers for “ultra-light” product protection alongside an insulated weather-resistant box to transport bees and replace traditional polystyrene packs. The company also recently introduced an automated paper-based can topper system for craft breweries.
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer