Beyond The Headlines: Sidel opens new Kazakhstan office, Berry announces business merger
28 Jun 2024 --- This week in industry news, Sidel established a new office in Kazakhstan and Berry Global Group announced the merger of a part of its business with Glatfelter. Meanwhile, Metsä Board announced the presentation of its lightweight premium paperboards at FachPack.
In brief: Business expansions
Sidel established a new office in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The strategic decision aims to bring Sidel’s expertise closer to its customers and support its regional growth. Sidel has been serving the Central Asia and Caucasus (CCA) region for more than 10 years. Building upon established relationships with fast-moving consumer goods producers in CCA, the company intends to “significantly invest” in this region.
TekniPlex Healthcare expanded its converting capability for DuPont Tyvek healthcare styles to include the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. For the company’s range of medical device customers in the EMEA zone, the development will yield local sourcing and shorter lead times for coated solutions containing Tyvek products. TekniPlex Healthcare’s coated Tyvek solutions are utilized for form-fill-seal and die-cut applications. The expansion of Tyvek’s converting capability will help expedite market access for TekniPlex Healthcare’s existing customers and allow for increased market penetration.
Sappi Europe invested in a new barrier coating machine at its Alfeld site, Germany. With the investment, the manufacturer believes its next-generation functional papers are ready to meet rigorous future requirements. Sappi’s barrier papers are designed to replace non-recyclable materials, enable product safety for food and non-food products, and incorporate over a decade of expertise in barrier technology.
In brief: Partnerships
Berry Global Group and Glatfelter entered into a definitive agreement under which Berry will spin off and merge its Global Nonwovens and Films (HHNF) business with Glatfelter in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. The transaction will create a publicly traded company in the specialty materials industry. Berry and Glatfelter Corporation announced a “regulatory milestone” in the proposed transaction involving the combination of a majority of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its HHNF business with Glatfelter. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2024 and is subject to approval by Glatfelter shareholders and completion of the remaining customary closing conditions.
Industrial wood packaging supplier Oak Creek Wood Products and pallet manufacturer and recycler Pallet Bros partnered to meet the growing demand for block style pallets. Oak Creek Wood Products is extending its specialized services to customers in the southwest market of the US. The move is anticipated to enhance the supplier’s service offerings and expand its industrial wood packaging footprint. The new venture will operate under the name Oak Creek Wood Products out of a new facility in Austin, US, strengthening local operations.
Krones sold its 500th aseptic filler. The Brazil-based beverage producer Natural One purchased the Contipure AseptBloc, which has the aseptic filler sold by Krones integrated into the sterile block solution. Natural One specializes in using fresh fruit and vegetables to produce juices in fifteen varieties. Natural One now exports its products from Brazil to around eleven countries. To meet the growing demand, the company is now expanding its bottling capacities. The Contipure AseptBloc is now part of a new, third Krones line at Natural One.
In brief: Trade shows and certifications
Metsä Board will present its range of lightweight premium paperboards and its 360 Services at FachPack, September 24–26. As a leading European supplier of fresh fiber paperboards, Metsä Board focuses on circularity in packaging, efficient use of materials and solutions for reducing the carbon footprint of packaging. Visitors to FachPack can learn about various packaging applications for Metsä Board’s recyclable and compostable dispersion barrier board. The board can reduce plastic use — for example, in sensitive applications such as dry food, takeaway food, bakery products and frozen food.
UPM Raflatac received a new certificate of validity from leading international assurance service provider Dekra for its RafCycle recycling service. The certification validates the credibility of the CO2 impact assessments provided by RafCycle in Europe and the US. Customers can now communicate their environmental contributions in the labeling value chain with increased assurance. UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle is the original label release liner recycling service designed to streamline label waste management and support the circular economy. Recognized for its cost efficiency, transparency, easy implementation and localized partner support, RafCycle offers a comprehensive solution to liner waste recycling challenges.
By Natalie Schwertheim