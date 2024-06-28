European Parliament endorses new packaging rules to cut waste, excessive materials and PFAS
28 Jun 2024 --- The European Parliament has voted in favor of a new packaging regulation to reduce packaging waste, harmonize internal market rules and boost the EU’s circular economy.
The rules, provisionally agreed on with the Council, include packaging reduction targets (5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040) and require EU countries to reduce, in particular, the amount of plastic packaging waste.
The regulation was approved with 476 votes in favor, 129 against and 24 abstentions. The Council needs to formally approve the agreement before it can enter into force.
Sian Sutherland, co-founder at A Plastic Planet & Plastic Health Council, tells Packaging Insights: “This round of regulation could be viewed as a step forward by some considering the complete stasis in policy that is seen in many nations.”
Cross-material pack reductions
A maximum empty space ratio of 50% is set for grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging to reduce unnecessary material use. Manufacturers and importers will also have to ensure that packaging weight and volume are minimized.
Rapporteur Frédérique Ries (Renew Europe Group Belgium) comments: “For the first time in an environmental law, the EU is setting targets to reduce packaging, regardless of the material used. The new rules foster innovation and include exemptions for micro-enterprises.”
“The ban on forever chemicals in food packaging is a great victory for the health of European consumers. We now call on all industrial sectors, EU countries and consumers to play their part in the fight against excess packaging.”
Certain single-use plastic packaging types will be banned from 2030. These include packaging for unprocessed fresh fruit and vegetables, packaging for F&B filled and consumed in cafés and restaurants, individual portions (for example: condiments, sauces, creamer and sugar), accommodation miniature packaging for toiletry products and very lightweight plastic carrier bags (below 15 microns).
To prevent adverse health effects, the text includes a ban on using so-called “forever chemicals” (PFASs) above certain thresholds in food contact packaging.
Limited scope?
Specific 2030 reuse targets are foreseen for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage packaging (except for milk, wine, aromatized wine and spirits), transport and sales packaging, and grouped packaging. Member states may grant a five-year derogation from these requirements under certain conditions.
Final distributors of beverages and take-away food will have to offer consumers the option of bringing their own container. They will also be required to endeavor to offer 10% of products in a reusable packaging format by 2030.
Sutherland says that the inclusion of reuse targets and elements of measures that cover the full life cycle of packaging are welcome.
“However, it is limited and coupled with a tired and disingenuous focus on recycling over reduction.”
“This means there will be no real positive impact on the environment or the health of humans. The plastic crisis is so far beyond clean streets. It is a health crisis, a human rights crisis and a biodiversity crisis,” says Sutherland.
Improved collection and recycling
Under the new rules, all packaging (except for lightweight wood, cork, textile, rubber, ceramic, porcelain and wax) must be recyclable by fulfilling strict criteria.
Measures also include minimum recycled content targets for plastic packaging and minimum recycling targets by weight of packaging waste.
By 2029, 90% of single-use plastic and metal beverage containers (up to three liters) will have to be collected separately (via deposit-return systems or other solutions that ensure the collection target is met).
“Policymakers must take this prescient moment to reduce human health impact; mandate legislation that vastly reduces the production of plastic, ensure all future materials use safe chemistry and ultimately penalize the biggest polluters,” says Sutherland.
“We will only see change when there is real risk to those who continue to pollute our planet and bodies. We must go further and faster.”
By Natalie Schwertheim