Beyond The Headlines: Sonoco’s recyclable paper can, ProAmpac’s grab-and-go packs
This week in industry news, Sonoco introduced recyclable paper cans for Nestlé’s coffee products. Meanwhile, ProAmpac will be presenting food-to-go innovations at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show and software company Nulogy acquired Mingo Smart Factory.
In brief: Launches
Sonoco developed a fully recyclable, 95% paper-based can for Nestlé coffee products, replacing the conventional metal bottom with a fiber-based one. The packaging is designed to be household recyclable across the UK and EU. The recyclable paper can-body offers benefits such as a lightweight design for easy handling and transportation and protects the product while maintaining the same level of high barrier properties as the traditional metal-end can. The new paper-can meets the UK’s packaging regulations and is recyclable in existing systems across the UK.
TekniPlex Healthcare introduced bio-based compounds for medical plastics applications whose performance and compositional properties are equivalent to conventional PVC resins. The bio-based medical-grade PVC compounds utilize resins and plasticizers manufactured with renewable energy and bio-attributed classification. The compounds are equivalent to traditional medical-grade PVC in terms of chemical composition, functionality and regulatory viability. The bio-based compounds are a drop-in replacement for many injection molded or extruded PVC compounds utilized in different applications, including tubing solutions, films and other components composed of medical-grade plastics. The new bio-based PVC compounds are said to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional PVC resins and approximately 60% relative to traditional PVC plasticizers.
In brief: Trade shows
ProAmpac will participate in the NACS Show, which will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center between October 8–10. The company presents latest sustainable grab-and-go packaging innovations, including the fiber-based modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) Sandwich Wedge in partnership with Nashville-based fresh sandwich manufacturer Sammi. The solution extends shelf life, minimizes food waste and supports sustainability by reducing plastic use. ProAmpac will also showcase its range of food-to-go packaging, designed for various product life cycles, from heat retention to extended shelf life.
In brief: Partnerships and acquisitions
BioCare announced its partnership with AeroSafe Global, a sustainable cold chain solutions provider. This collaboration introduced a reusable temperature-controlled shipping solution designed to minimize environmental impact while ensuring the highest standards for the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive products. BioCare will utilize AeroSafe Global’s insulated packaging for all temperature-sensitive shipments. The orange containers are engineered to maintain product integrity from our facility to the final destination, reducing waste and carbon emissions.
All4Labels Global Packaging Group and Actega agreed upon an extension of the agreement to include the Central and South America region, where All4Labels will exclusively commercialize the disruptive sustainable decoration technology to the market. The two companies are also strengthening their partnership for the distribution of a new direct printing “no-label look” technology, Signite, which supports sustainability goals by eliminating printing substrates and reducing CO2 emissions. The “no-label look” solution opens opportunities, especially in wine and spirits, personal and home care, beer and beverages and food segments. Brand owners now have the option to convert their packaging into an attractively designed solution with improved design flexibility and lower environmental impact.
Nulogy announced its acquisition of Mingo Smart Factory, a productivity technology manufacturer. Mingo Smart Factory, which provides real-time visibility of machine throughput and efficiency on the factory floor, will complement Nulogy’s purpose-built capabilities for external manufacturing partners such as FMCG brands, co-packers, contract manufacturers and value-added logistics providers. By integrating Mingo’s technology, Nulogy will be able to provide customers with a solution suite to optimize their manufacturing operations.
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions acquired Minus Works, a US-based manufacturing company specializing in sustainable cold chain products and research and development. In the US, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions is also building a new, next-generation manufacturing facility in Pottstown, expanding operations in Reno and assuming control of the Minus Works facility in Long Island. Minus Works focus on coolant solution with compostable, leak-proof gel encapsulated in curbside recyclable paper. These eco-friendly gel packs are paired with a proprietary freezing process that reduces freeze time and increases supply chain flexibility while reducing the carbon footprint. Together, these technologies provide a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics in cold chain packaging.