Beyond The Headlines: TotalEnergies extends PE range, UPM Raflatac expands Canadian operations
This week in industry news, TotalEnergies extended its range of PE grades. Meanwhile, UPM Raflatac expanded operations with a new terminal in Canada and Silgan Holdings acquired Weener Plastics Holdings.
In brief: Launches
TotalEnergies introduced a new very low linear density PE (VLLDPE) grade branded Advanced Supertough 12AST05. The new grade can address various film applications and can be used in formulations aiming to replace ethylene-vinyl acetate grades to enhance the recyclability of stretch hood applications. Advanced Supertough 12AST05 is fit for flexible packaging welding applications for its sealing initiation temperature that is 2 degrees below market standard, enabling it to reduce production costs by lowering the quantity of plastomers in the welding layer.
SK Chemicals launched Ecotria Claro 300, a recyclable copolyester designed to enhance its Sustainable Packaging Solution lineup. The new material offers transparency and chemical resistance and is suitable for Extrusion Blow Molding. Ecotria Claro 300’s higher viscosity allows it to be processed under high-temperature molding conditions. The material addresses the need for PET with heat resistance and viscosity while offering recyclability. SK Chemicals’ strategy is to actively target the large-capacity container market requiring transparency, such as large water bottles, juice and beverages, aiming to expand copolyester sales in the EBM application market to about 30,000 tons.
Toufayan Bakeries introduced a makeover to its pita packaging, reducing plastic while optimizing the taste and storage experience for retailers and consumers alike. The new design is fully recyclable and features a resealable zipper closure, removing the need for a plastic clip. It eliminates the inner cellophane wrap, delivering a sleeker package both on the shelf and at home. The packaging improvements are expected to reduce overall plastic consumption by more than 40 tons annually. Inner liners were removed from the entire line of Toufayan products and the new zip-top packaging will be featured in most Toufayan bakes.
EndFlex, an ATS Company, launched its Boxxer Wrap Around Case Packer. The wrap around case packer is a type of packaging machine that groups products together and then bundles them in a corrugated case. The process begins with a flat cardboard blank, which the machine folds around the products and glues the edges for increased security, protection and stability. Wrap around case packers use less corrugate than pre-formed cases and are designed to handle high volumes of products, making them suitable for industries with large-scale packaging needs.
Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced an ambient shipping solution for its Invitrogen antibodies. Transitioning from cold-chain packaging to ambient temperature shipping from the distribution center to the customer can reduce package material mass and improve the customer experience. Through functional and stability testing, Thermo Fisher demonstrated that a large portion of its Invitrogen antibody portfolio can be maintained at ambient temperature conditions during transport. By eliminating the use of cold gel packs and introducing fully curbside recyclable paper packaging for customers, Thermo Fisher expects to eliminate more than 216,000 pounds of paper and 440,000 pounds of gel ice packs per year. Thermo Fisher also ships many temperature sensitive products in a paper cooler as a more sustainable alternative to other coolers for products that still require shipping at low temperatures.
In brief: Expansions and certifications
UPM Raflatac, a supplier of self-adhesive paper and film products, opened its new distribution terminal located in Ajax, Canada. The 30,000-square-foot facility extends service to Eastern Canadian customers and complements an existing network of three factories and two other terminals that collectively service North America-based customers. The new terminal is equipped with the latest slitting and material handling technology. With an expansive inventory ready for slitting and shipping, the Toronto facility enhances customer flexibility, customization and order efficiency. UPM Raflatac’s terminal network mitigates risks associated with supply chain disruptions while ensuring warehousing capacity.
Bobst’s Bobst Master RS 6003, a rotogravure press, received Pantone validation, proving that extended color gamut (ECG) color consistency on gravure was achieved. The Master RS 6003 is known for its flexibility, allowing it to be configured into a multi-functional production line. Complementary converting operations can be added inline to address different product requirements and applications. The Master RS 6003 enables the production of smaller and medium-sized orders. Bobst’s oneECG technology can be applied across analog and digital printing processes in industries such as labels, flexible packaging, folding cartons and corrugated boards, enabling the running of multiple jobs.
In brief: Partnerships and acquisitions
Avantium joined forces with Royal Vezet, Europe’s largest fresh food company specializing in convenience vegetables, fruits, salads and fresh meals, to implement Avantium’s PEF (polyethylene furanoate) for salad bowl packaging. These PEF-based trays will be used by Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands. Avantium’s PEF is a 100% plant-based, fully recyclable polymer and offers a renewable and circular packaging solution for Royal Vezet’s salad bowls. Avantium will start operating the “world’s first” commercial plant in Delfzijl for 5 kt of FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid), the key component of PEF, with commercial production expected to begin in 2025. Following this, PEF production will be scaled up to plants of 100 kt, enabling large-scale production of FDCA and PEF through technology licensing.
Selenis, a supplier of specialty polyester solutions, partnered with Magnomer, a start-up that supplies magnetizable coatings for packaging to improve sortation in recycling, to deliver recyclable PETG shrink sleeves through new coatings technology that offers easy separation and capture of sleeves in existing recycling systems. Magmark SS coatings sync with existing recycling infrastructure and ensure that magnetized PETG label flake can be pulled away by magnets that are present at recyclers to improve rPET purity. Capturing labels at this stage enhances the quality of the rPET and allows the captured PETG label flake to join a side stream, which is easily recycled as a fiber grade.
Silgan Holdings, a supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for essential consumer goods products, acquired Weener Plastics Holdings, a producer of differentiated dispensing solutions for personal care, food and healthcare products. Weener operates a global network of 19 facilities, predominantly in Europe and the Americas. The company funded the purchase price for this acquisition and related costs and expenses through term and revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility, including a €700 million (US$757.5 million) incremental term loan. Silgan expects to realize operational cost synergies related to the acquisition of approximately €20 million (US$21.6 million) within 18 months. The transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2024, with approximately 10% accretion once fully integrated and with synergies achieved.