UNEP roundtable: Huhtamaki VP discusses flexible packaging circularity in India
Huhtamaki India has participated in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) roundtable to discuss plastic pollution control, waste management systems, and recyclable flexible packaging in India.
Packaging Insights speaks to Ruturaj Kamthekar, vice president for strategic business development, marketing, and product sustainability at Huhtamaki, about the potential of recyclable flexible packaging to foster circularity in India and curb plastic pollution.
“The discussion highlighted the need to scale existing solutions by strengthening partnerships, aligning policies, and improving infrastructure. It was encouraging to see shared commitment among stakeholders to take practical steps that can be implemented on the ground,” says Kamthekar.
At the roundtable, which brought together spokespeople from the government, industry, civil society, and academia, Huhtamaki shared its experience in developing recyclable flexible packaging and explained the need for legislation to promote recyclable packaging and collaboration across the value chain.
“We also highlighted the importance of holistic waste stream management to enable long-term, systemic change,” adds Kamthekar.
Recyclable flexible packaging
Flexible packaging makes up 60% of all food packaging globally, according to Kamthekar. Huhtamaki designs flexible packaging solutions that can be recycled in waste streams in India.
“The benefits of flexible packaging include its lightweight nature, reducing transport emissions, and superior barrier properties, which help cut food waste — key environmental gains. It also uses far less material than alternatives, often with a material-to-product ratio that is five to 10 times lower,” continues Kamthekar.
“These benefits support not only environmental sustainability but also economic and social well-being by providing affordable, secure access to food and other everyday essentials.”
In India, flexible packaging accounts for nearly 73% of all plastic packaging, “making it essential to address its recyclability.”
Through its Blueloop innovation program, the Finland-based packaging provider aims to create flexible packaging that is recyclable but does not compromise product safety or performance.
The Blueloop initiative creates monomaterial packaging that caters to various product types using less and “simpler” materials.
Kamthekar adds: “In 2023, we invested in new technologies at our facility in Silvassa, India, to launch new innovative structures with the performance required from demanding packaging applications but radically simplified material structure.”
Flexible packaging and more
Huhtamaki aims to combat plastic pollution through industry partnerships, support recycling infrastructure, endorse legislation, and R&D.
Last year, the company partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry to launch the Design for Recycling Guidance for Films and Flexible Packaging. “We support advocacy efforts and dialogue that bring global food value chain partners together,” says Kamthekar.
“We work with others in the packaging value chain to improve how flexible packaging is collected and recycled. We also support education on correct disposal and recycling practices.”
EPR legislation and works to align with India’s 2030 sustainability targets by researching recyclable and cost-effective flexible packaging solutions.Regarding aligning with government policy, Huhtamaki supports the Indian government’s
Packaging for change
According to Kamthekar, the UNEP facilitates “important conversations” to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, such as climate action, sustainable production and consumption, ocean protection, and biodiversity preservation.
Huhtamaki aims to make sustainable packaging cost-effective through innovation, helping industries in India transition to a circular economy without compromising affordability.
Kamthekar concludes: “When designed for recycling and backed by proper infrastructure, flexible packaging can become a powerful enabler of a circular economy.”