Beyond The Headlines: UK suspends mandatory recycling labeling, Nestlé Germany’s FachPack award
27 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, the UK government removed mandatory labeling requirements from packaging legislation scheduled to take effect in 2025. Meanwhile, Nestlé Germany and its partners jointly received a German Packaging Award at Fachpack 2024 and Andritz and PulPac entered into a strategic partnership for Dry Molded Fiber production.
In brief: Regulations
The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced that the mandatory labeling requirements for recycling that were set for EPR legislation in January 2025 have been temporarily removed. However, the labeling will likely be introduced through an amendment to the legislation in 2025, ensuring a consistent approach across all UK nations.
In brief: Awards and trade shows
Nestlé Germany, Duo Plast and Der Grüne Punkt received the German Packaging Award at the Fachpack 2024 for their stretch hoods containing up to 20% Systalen LDPE recyclate from household collections via the German Yellow Bag or Yellow Bin. The partners won in the logistics and material flow category, with the jury noting the total PCR share at 30% — including 13.2% from the Yellow Bag — with potential to be increased. Nestlé Germany tested the stretch hood in real-life conditions, finding no quality difference compared to conventional options. Each kilogram of recycled Systalen LDPE is said to be able to save about half a kilogram of CO2 emissions.
MA Print Products introduced a new private-brand portfolio for Labelexpo Americas 2024 (September 9–11). MAPP is a global supplier of print equipment and pressroom consumables from renowned brands like Esko, Interflex Laser Engravers and DuPont. Their new Performance Line includes anilox rolls, tooling and storage, enabling MAPP to provide a more rounded catalog of equipment and consumables.
Packaging Europe will host the Sustainable Packaging Summit 2024 on November 12–13 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, bringing together global leaders, innovators and stakeholders to tackle challenges in sustainable packaging. Known as the “Davos Forum” for Sustainable Packaging, the summit aims to encourage dialogue and drive impactful change. New for 2024 is a focus on early-stage research, highlighting next-generation packaging technologies and sustainability strategies. The event will include expert speakers, panels, workshops, start-up pitches and discussions on biology’s role in sustainable packaging and sustainability intelligence.
SGD Pharma will be presenting its PCR glass bottles from its production campaign, which uses 20% PCR glass cullet from its plant in China, at Luxe Pack Monaco (September 30 – October 2). The bottles offer a sustainable alternative for cosmetics brands by reducing virgin raw material use and carbon emissions, contributing to lower scope 3 emissions. The PCR glass, adhering to the European Container Glass Federation’s standards, undergoes testing to ensure it meets the same aesthetic, functional and safety standards as conventional glass. At Luxe Pack Monaco, SGD Pharma will showcase its eco-friendly solutions, including Nova, a lightweighting glass that cuts CO2 emissions by 20% and Eclipse, a refillable packaging solution.
Sleever and Carbios will present Seelcap Onego, the “world’s first home compostable, biodegradable tamper-evident seal” at LuxePack Monaco. This innovation incorporates Carbios Active, an enzyme-based solution that enables PLA biodegradation, into a biopolymer blend. Designed for easy opening, Seelcap Onego fully disintegrates in less than six months under composting conditions, even at room temperature. Compatible with existing filling lines, the seal supports efficient production, handling up to 24,000 bottles per hour. Carbios Active also enables PLA-rich applications to be composted at ambient temperatures. A production line for Carbios Active is already operational in Clermont-Ferrand, France, producing 2,500 tons annually.
Antares Vision Group will showcase its inspection and serialization technologies for the F&B markets at Pack Expo 2024 (November 3–6). These solutions ensure product quality and traceability by integrating production line control with digital systems, offering proof of authenticity and transparency for consumers. Covering the entire process, from raw materials to finished products, the technologies provide comprehensive quality control and traceability, enabling brand owners to gather data for improved production, supply chain management and marketing decisions.
Global Drain Technologies will showcase its latest Food Safe drainage innovations at Pack Expo 2024. The company will present the 10,000 Series Food Safe Slot Drain, made from T304 or T316 stainless steel with a slotted linear trench opening, multiple slot options, a standard 0.5% slope to optimize water drainage and an easy-to-clean design. The Food Safe Round Bottom Trench Drain, featuring a rounded bottom and Clean-In-Place functionality, will also be on display. Additionally, the Food Safe Round Area Drain with Tamper-Proof Magnetic Strainer will be presented. Viking Kristjansson, VP of sales engineering, will give a presentation on drainage considerations for modern food plants.
In brief: Collaborations
Andritz and PulPac partnered to advance the alternative packaging market using Dry Molded Fiber technology. This nearly waterless process molds cellulose fibers into biodegradable packaging products like coffee lids, cutlery and trays. The collaboration combines PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology with Andritz’s expertise in turnkey pulp mills, web forming processes and recycling technologies. Andritz will be able to offer complete Dry Molded Fiber production lines. Several industrial lines using this technology are already operational.
By Sichong Wang