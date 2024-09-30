Solutum Technologies equips stretch wrapping machines with new biodegradable, high-tear strength film
Pester Pac Automation has added Solutum Technologies’ compostable film wrap, Solutum, to the list of materials that can be processed on its Pester stretch wrapping machines and full overwrapping systems.
The plastic film alternative is fully biodegradable in soil and water, leaving no residue of microplastics or other toxic substances.
Compared to conventional LDPE film, the Solutum film has a higher tear strength. This property makes it possible to significantly reduce the material thickness, which in turn leads to material savings.
“At the end of its life cycle, Solutum’s material decomposes completely. When handled in a managed environment, Solutum biodegrades in industrial composting plants, and in unmanaged environments, including oceans, rivers or when openly dumped, Solutum film biodegrades in soil and natural waters,” says Sharon Barak, founder and president of Solutum.
“With the possible use of Solutum’s biodegradable film on our plants, we are making an active contribution to environmental protection and also offering our customers the opportunity for efficient processing and material savings,” adds Joachim Eckart, director sales at Pester Pac Automation.
No need for equipment changes
The Solutum film can be used on Pester stretch wrapping and full overwrapping lines without any conversion. The new material can replace a standard LDPE or OPP film with “consistent performance.”
The use of this new film material is possible without major upgrades, which means that the production processes can be adapted efficiently and cost-effectively.
“This easy integration is an essential benefit in the holistic sustainability view and underlines the practicality of the new solution,” highlights Solutum.
Solutum’s packaging material can be produced by film manufacturers globally on existing extruders, making it possible to scale the film to meet demand via existing suppliers. This local production contributes to reduced transport emissions and supports regional economic cycles, notes the company.
Using Solutum film is said to reduce the cooling requirements on Pester’s stretch wrapping systems, resulting in up to 80% pneumatic energy savings, according to Solutum.
“With widespread adoption, Solutum can effectively mitigate the environmental harms caused by flexible packaging, while delivering on performance and economics,” says Sharon Barak, founder and president of Solutum.
The Solutum material has been awarded the Interseroh “Made for Recycling” for paper products according to the Aticelca 501 test method, TÜV Industrial Composting, TÜV Soil Biodegradable and self-declared with the ISO14020 Water Biodegradable label.
Solutum showcased its stretch wrapping machine that processes its sustainable film at the recently concluded FachPack 2024 event in Nuremberg, Germany. Packaging Insights reported live from the show floor throughout the week, speaking to key industry suppliers.
Berry Global recently released a new white paper offering insights on balancing the sustainability profile of industrial stretch films while still delivering the required levels of performance and reliability across applications.
By Benjamin Ferrer