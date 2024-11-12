Billerud introduces surface-treated paper to expand its medical portfolio
Billerud has launched MediKraft SealBase, a new surface-treated medical paper crafted from pure virgin fiber. This launch expands Billerud’s existing medical paper line and will be showcased between November 13–16 at Compamed, the medical technology fair in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Produced at Billerud’s Skärblacka mill in Sweden, MediKraft SealBase debuts with a 38 gsm grade. Developed as a base paper for synthetic cold seal coatings, it provides a solution for medical packaging applications where a sterile barrier system is unnecessary, such as for plasters. The paper also shows potential for applications with latex-based cold seal coatings.
Robert Torstensson, vice president, business area paper at Billerud, says: “An integrated pulp production ensures complete control of the manufacturing process, supported by comprehensive quality control systems.”
“MediKraft SealBase also offers a competitive edge through our advanced sustainability credentials, solidifying our reputation as a trusted partner in providing high-quality, environmentally responsible medical paper products.”
Reliability and sustainability
Billerud’s medical paper range includes SteriKraft and MediKraft. SteriKraft offers microbial barrier protection for items, preserving sterility and purity until usage. MediKraft serves as a high-strength, high-purity paper for applications not needing microbial barriers, such as inner wrappings for disposable gloves, plaster packaging and examination table covers.
Billerud exercises control over its manufacturing process with integrated pulp production, comprehensive quality control systems, and no use of Optical Brightening Agents. Safety is further ensured with Web Inspection Systems and in-house bioburden testing.
MediKraft SealBase is also durable and maintains “excellent runnability,” which improves efficiency in conversion processes, while its smooth machine-glazed surface side improves printability.
MediKraft SealBase is recyclable and produced with low CO2 emissions. Billerud also produces and discloses Environmental Product Declarations for nearly all its medical papers, with plans to extend this transparency to the full product line in the near future.