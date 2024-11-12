Amcor receives European patent for AmFiber portfolio
Amcor has received a European patent for its AmFiber paper packaging with a thin film barrier. The company highlights that its high-barrier, paper-based solution ensures recyclability and high-speed customer line performance for food and healthcare packaging.
“With its superior barrier properties, high performance and excellent runnability, AmFiber Performance Paper is an ideal choice for brands across the globe seeking recyclable paper-based packaging solutions,” says Ilya Syshchikov, vice president of Amcor’s Global Product Management AmFiber.
“Receiving the European patent is an acknowledgment of Amcor’s leadership in paper-based packaging development and is an important step toward creating a circular economy.”
Amcor states that this patent recognizes the innovative nature of its AmFiber Performance Paper barrier materials and patterned sealable material, providing a combination of functional attributes for paper-based packaging.
Consumer experience
AmFiber is already in use across diverse categories including packaging for snacks, confectionery, dry culinary, beverage, meat, dairy, home and personal care. In the fiscal year 2024, the company generated US$13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries.
The company offers a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services.
Amcor highlights that consumers frequently perceive paper packaging as more sustainable and easy to recycle through paper collection and other accessible facilities. Such packaging also has a more “natural look and feel,” according to the company.
Last year, the company’s research into European consumers’ habits revealed that packaging, environmental sustainability and cost are the key influencing factors.
Meanwhile, the European Packaging Alliance recently told us that the European paper packaging industry is working to ensure that it remains at the forefront of environmental responsibility as the EU works to adopt its new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation by the end of the year.
Amcor’s 2024 Sustainability Report outlines that 100% of its specialty carton packaging is certified as recyclable by the Institute cyclos-HTP, 95% of its rigid packaging (by weight) is recyclable in practice and at scale, and 94% of its flexible packaging portfolio (by area) has a recycle-ready solution available.
Operationally, Amcor highlights that 100% of its sites have water management plans in place, and over 99% of its fiber materials come from suppliers with a third-party certification for responsible forest management practices.