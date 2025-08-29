Blue Bell recalls ice cream for undeclared ingredients due to packaging error
Blue Bell Creameries has recalled a limited quantity of ice creams falsely packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons with Moo-llennium Crunch lids. The company warns that the packaging error poses health risks to consumers with allergies, who could suffer severe or life-threatening reactions after consumption.
The affected product, produced at the company’s Brenham, US, plant, contains almonds, walnuts, and pecans. The company said no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported so far.
The issue came to light when a Blue Bell employee noticed the mispackaging of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream while restocking a retailer. Consumers can identify the recalled half gallons by the code 061027524 printed on the top of the lid.
“No other incorrect packaging has been discovered or reported to date. Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” says the company.
The mislabeled products were distributed through retailers across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia.
In a recent conversation with Packaging Insights, ice cream packaging experts highlighted the importance of choosing the right material to ensure product integrity and safety.
The US Food and Drug Administration was notified of the product recall.