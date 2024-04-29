Blue Ocean Closures releases new fiber screw cap to help Great Earth reduce plastic waste
29 Apr 2024 --- Blue Ocean Closures has developed a cellulose fiber alternative to plastic caps for Sweden-based supplement company Great Earth. The start-up describes the product concept as being “completely new to the market.”
“In line with our vision, it is obvious for us at Great Earth to choose the most sustainable packaging solution. Fully implemented Blue Ocean Closures’ fiber screw cap reduces our plastic use by 2.6 tons per year and impacts our carbon footprint. It is an important step on our journey toward increased circularity,” says Patrik Falk, CEO of Great Earth Scandinavia AB.
Lars Sandberg, CEO of Blue Ocean Closures, adds: “We are proud that we have taken this concept from idea to market introduction in just over two years. A great achievement that would not have been possible without our strong team and valuable partnerships. Owners, customers, suppliers, researchers and more forward-driving actors have all played a vital part in our journey.”
Great Earth’s vitamin supplements are on offer in rPET bottles with 38mm top diameter, which fits well with the Blue Ocean Closurets technology.
The first batch of fiber screw caps will be available this June at specific locations and through several market channels in the fall.
Bio-based products
Blue Ocean Closures describes its product as the first in the segment. The cap’s content is 95% fiber, which, in addition to providing an alternative that reduces plastic waste, also aims to lessen the carbon footprint. The company suggests that the cap can increase the shelf visibility of a product and help reach the right consumer audience.
The sustainability start-up aims to reduce waste in the packaging industry through the design and manufacture of fiber-based screws and caps and lids. Their products are biobased, ocean-degradable, recyclable, cost-effective and scalable.
In January, the start-up received a notable investment from Rottneros, a global supplier of market pulp, to help in the development of the fiber-based screw caps, as well as other packaging.
Last fall, Coca-Cola announced it is partnering with Blue Ocean Closures to test the applicability of fiber-based closures for its soft drink products.
Danish dairy giant Arla Foods also shared its plans to replace its milk carton caps with the fiber-based sustainable closures developed by the Swedish start-up.
Absolut Group is another brand that is partnering with Blue Ocean Closure to develop more sustainable packaging solutions.
Great Earth, a supplement company with 35 years of experience, boasts a portfolio of 113 products offering support for hair, skin, mental performance, sleep and relaxation, heart, immunity and joints, and other aspects of holistic health.
By Milana Nikolova