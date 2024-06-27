Bobst equips Kenyan flexible packager with flexo printing production floor
27 Jun 2024 --- Kenyan flexible packaging specialist Platinum Packaging has implemented an operations upgrade with two automated Bobst Master M6 inline flexo presses for labels, folding carton and flexible packaging with oneECG technology.
OneECG digitizes color matching with an extended color gamut to make it “stable, easy, repeatable, consistent and independent of human interpretation.” This reduces the need for costly and often wasteful spot inks, making color reproduction “consistent and repeatable.”
The introduction of Bobst oneECG technology has been “critical,” according to Bobst, leading to “notable increases” in efficiency and flexibility, including quality color print results, faster job transitions, lower minimum order quantities and enhanced prepress efficiency.
“Thanks to oneECG, we’ve achieved great improvements in productivity, reductions in downtime and significant savings on waste of materials and time,” says Platinum Packaging’s CEO, Hasit Patel.
“OneECG has disrupted our operations as it is compatible and consistent across different applications and technologies, enabling more efficient setups and faster job completion.”
According to Patel, digital color matching has “significantly expedited” Bobst’s processes.
“The automated setup procedure has also reduced substrate waste to less than 30 meters, and we can execute on-the-fly job changes in a couple of minutes. This makes the M6 powered by oneECG one of the most disruptive technologies I’ve seen in recent years.”
Upgrading processes post-fire
With a total annual production of 580 tons, Platinum Packaging operates in the Eastern and Central African region, supplying brand owners in the FMCG, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, automotive and construction industries.
Established in 2019, Platinum Packaging initially concentrated solely on gravure printing, relying on machinery such as a Bobst Nova RS 5003 press complemented by a Novalam S 550 solventless laminator.
However, the company discloses that a fire in 2022, which damaged the facility, caused severe setbacks.
As the reconstruction commenced, Bobst identified an “opportunity to reassess operations.”
“The fire gave us an opportunity to rethink our approach and introduce more Bobst technology to address some of our major pain points, mainly long setup times due to color matching, high levels of setup waste and slow speed to market,” addresses Patel.
“The introduction of the Master M6 presses has been instrumental in improving our efficiency for short runs, thus optimizing our wide web and gravure presses for more extensive runs as well as ensuring uniformity across all our output. This last piece of the puzzle has truly augmented the capacity of the other presses.”
“Transformative necessity”
Patel highlights the Bobst partnership was “not just a choice but a transformative necessity.”
“With the advanced MASTER M6 flexo presses, we have been able to expand our product range, particularly in the food industry, by providing printing and converting services with inline capabilities, among others for shrink sleeves,” he notes.
“But more than that, this evolution represents a paradigm shift in our approach. By adopting Bobst oneECG process, we have embarked on a path of continuous improvement. It has allowed us to serve our customers with greater agility and respond promptly to unexpected demands.”
Packaging Insights recently caught up with Bobst at Drupa 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where it demonstrated how machine learning and AI can be harnessed to elevate packaging production.