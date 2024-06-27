Mondi introduces dissolvable cement bags to Spanish building industry
27 Jun 2024 --- Mondi, in collaboration with global building materials company Cemex, has announced the launch of its SolmixBag to the building industry on the Spanish Balearic Islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.
SolmixBag is a one-ply paper bag made from 100% kraft paper which stores and transports dry cement, screed and coarse pre-mixes. The design allows it to disintegrate during the mixing process, eliminating dust and waste on the building site.
Strong and durable, the bag is resistant to punctures and dissolves when it gets in contact with water in the cement mixer, where the fiber packaging integrates with the cement.
“Strict legal requirements on the Balearic Islands on landfilling and incineration of waste and extended producer responsibility have initiated this move, and we aim to use this as best practice example to proactively roll out in different regions and countries,” says Nadal Mateu Piña, commercial manager for the Balearic Islands at Cemex.
“We are now packaging our most sustainable cement in our product portfolio, CEM IV/B – (P) 32,5 SR- ECO+SR, in Mondi’s SolmixBag. The launch not only delivers for the local industry, it also complies with our own sustainability roadmap ‘Future in Action.’”
Zero-waste cement packing
SolmixBag runs on existing filling machines, providing the same strength and shelf-life as conventional paper bags in a range of sizes. It is designed to be easy to carry and store, with “great printing capabilities for on-shelf standout.”
Cemex and Mondi have sustained a 12-year partnership, kicking off the SolmixBag collaboration in 2021.
“This is an exciting step in SolmixBag’s journey, delivering an easy and convenient solution to use on construction sites. The product launch brings to life our MAP2030 goals by reducing waste so effectively and also illustrates our collaborative approach,” says Fabio Barbieri, sales director for Paper Bags at Mondi.
Mondi in headlines
This week, Mondi invested €125 million (US$134 million) in its containerboard mill in Kuopio, Finland, increasing production capacity by 55,000 metric tons annually.
The packaging giant also recently partnered with Traceless Materials to develop a new coating solution based on by-products from the agricultural industry. The bio-circular coating solution is said to be the “first of its kind” and will replace conventional plastic coating.
In product launches, Mondi released a new secondary paper packaging solution for replacing food and drink plastic wrapping and PP-based monomaterial packaging.
At this month’s Drupa 2024 trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, Packaging Insights caught up with Mondi to explore its range of luxury and premium packaging that can be flexibly tailored to varying needs, including personalization requests.