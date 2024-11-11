Bobst receives investment for flexo press technology and digital integration
Fiorini, a global supplier of high-tech paper bags based in Italy, has boosted its packaging capabilities through an investment in flexo press technology from Bobst. This addition follows Fiorini’s expansion with the new 10-color Bobst Expert CI Flexo press, equipped with Trilock technology.
The Bobst Expert CI Flexo press reaches production speeds of up to 600 meters per minute and utilizes Trilock bearing technology to streamline processes by eliminating manual locking. It also includes an optional automated platform that enables faster sleeve changeovers, along with a smartFLO inking system and chamber doctor blade that ensures controlled results.
The Full Surface Matrix intercolor drying capability optimizes energy use, lowering drying temperatures and reducing overall energy consumption.
Giovanni Fiorini, president and CEO at Fiorini, says: “Thanks to the latest arrival in the printing department — the 10-color Bobst Expert CI Flexo — Fiorini bags enhance the image of our customers’ brand with an even more incisive visual impact.”
“The paper packaging market has changed significantly in recent years, and today, print quality is essential to convey the quality of the product contained. Extremely high definition multi-color images can now be an important distinguishing element for brands, even in a sector such as that of large-content bags and the choice of a technological partner like Bobst has allowed Fiorini to further grow in print quality.”
Collaborative innovation
Fiorini further enhanced productivity by integrating Bobst Connect, a cloud-based digital platform that allows monitoring of the entire production line. This connectivity supports preventive maintenance and replacing parts before they deteriorate, reducing costly errors and downtime.
Connective technology is playing an increasingly key role in the packaging sector, driving greater transparency in supply chain operations.
Alberto Vaglio-Laurin, business director flexible packaging southern Europe at Bobst, shares that the two companies recognized innovation and service as fundamental factors for success and continuity on the market.
“This harmony has undoubtedly pushed us to undertake a very constructive path of collaboration, which not only responds to the need for innovation in printing but also considers the essential needs of sustainability of packaging and the new applications that these needs require.”