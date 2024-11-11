SIG partnership to unveil long-life probiotic beverage in aseptic packaging for Indian manufacturer
MilkyMist, a dairy manufacturer from the south of India, has partnered with SIG and AnaBio Technologies to launch its long-life probiotic buttermilk in aseptic carton packs. The product was unveiled at Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 in Dubai, UAE (November 5-7).
SIG’s packaging solutions are tailored for long-life products, including ambient yogurt and buttermilk to flavored milk or plant-based drinks.
The shelf-stable nature of the product extends its life without refrigeration, facilitating easier transport and helping to minimize food waste. Furthermore, manufacturers can distribute its products more widely and at a reduced logistical cost, making it accessible to a broader consumer base.
Christoph Wegener, CMO of SIG, says: “We are proud to display an example of a new product category expansion: long-life probiotic buttermilk in an aseptic carton pack. It has health benefits and overcomes the limitations of fresh probiotic drinks.”
“With a longer shelf life and no need for refrigeration, we increase the reach and can bring the goodness of probiotics to the people. The way is paved for many more amazing long-life probiotic products in our aseptic packaging solutions.”
Advanced preservation
In this collaboration, SIG’s gentle aseptic filling technology ensures a homogeneous suspension of probiotic cells in each pack.
Probiotics are valued for promoting gut health and strengthening immunity. However, incorporating live probiotics into long-life drinks has faced technical barriers due to Ultra-High-Temperature processing, which compromises probiotic viability. Leveraging AnaBio’s patented encapsulation technology and SIG’s gentle aseptic filling technology, this new buttermilk can remain shelf-stable and does not require refrigeration.
AnaBio’s encapsulation technology protects the probiotics with a protein coat, ensuring they withstand high temperatures during buttermilk processing. Once consumed, enzymes in the intestine break down the protein coat, releasing the probiotics that colonize the intestine and offer their intended health benefits.
Dr. Aidan Fitzsimons, CEO of AnaBio Technologies, says: “Through the collaboration of the three companies’ expert teams, MilkyMist will offer consumers a great tasting product, delivering the health benefits of live probiotics, in a convenient long shelf-life format. This is a real step forward in innovation in the field of probiotic beverage products and represents a significant contribution to consumer health.”