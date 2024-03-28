C-P Flexible Packaging expands advanced line for semiconductors and electronics components
28 Mar 2024 --- US-based Cleanroom Film and Bags (CFB), a division of C-P Flexible Packaging in California, has expanded its line of CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging for semiconductors, silicon wafers, microchips, printed circuit boards, motherboards, integrated circuits, microprocessors, fiber optics and other sensitive electronic components.
CFB claims to have pioneered some of the first low-outgassing films for electronics packaging and has over 35 years of experience in advanced packaging substrates and materials for semiconductors and microelectronics.
“We have a long history of engineering and manufacturing packaging for microelectronics and critical components, to the extent that we designed our entire manufacturing process around the superior level of cleanliness these products require,” says Jaime Read, General Manager of Cleanroom Film & Bags.
“Using exclusively American-made virgin resins and materials for CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging is one of the many ways we go above and beyond to provide unmatched quality.”
CleanTronics Advanced Packaging
The entire manufacturing process, from raw materials to vacuum-sealed finished products, is performed in an ISO 14644-1 Class 6 cleanroom environment. CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging can be manufactured to meet Level 50 or Level 100 IEST and NASA cleanliness specifications.
The comprehensive CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging line includes:
- Low outgassing packaging designed for critical applications requiring extremely low ionic contamination and outgassing
- Antistatic nylon abrasion-resistant packaging providing extreme durability, as well as extremely low ionic contamination and non-volatile residue levels
- ESD packaging with excellent static shielding properties, protecting sensitive electronics from damaging static discharge during handling and transportation
- Antistatic LDPE packaging providing optimal chemical resistance and electrostatic protective barrier properties
- EMI packaging meeting the MIL-DTL-117 specification to prevent electromagnetic interference in sensitive components
Cleanroom Film & Bags produces CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging using domestically sourced barefoot resin in one of the US's few vertically-integrated cleanroom packaging manufacturing facilities.
