Dow and P&G’s new packaging dissolution technology recycles difficult plastics into “near-virgin quality”
28 Mar 2024 --- Dow and the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) enter a joint development agreement to create a new recycling technology that enables the “efficient conversion” of hard-to-recycle plastic packaging into recycled PE with “near-virgin quality” and a “low GHG emissions footprint.”
To create the new technology, the companies will combine their patented technologies and know-how in the dissolution process.
The program will develop the dissolution technology to recycle a broad range of plastic materials with a focus on PE. It will target post-household plastic waste, especially rigids, flexible and multi-layer packaging, which are harder to recycle.
“Our partnership with Dow helps P&G advance our objective to scale industry solutions as we help create a circular future where materials are recycled and remade instead of becoming waste,” says Lee Ellen Drechsler, P&G’s senior vice president of Corporate Research and Development.
Scaling new PCR polymer
The technology aims to deliver a “high quality” PCR polymer with lower GHG emissions compared to fossil-based PE.
P&G anticipates using this PCR polymer in its packaging, enabling circularity to help maximize resource utility and reduce waste materials.
The global partnership between Dow and P&G begins immediately and is expected to run until commercialization.
In addition to the patented technologies, Dow and P&G bring decades of expertise in materials science, manufacturing capabilities and large-scale supply chain management. These areas of expertise will be important in the development of the new recycling technology that can be deployed at commercial manufacturing scale.
“Dow is committed to transforming plastic waste into circular solutions that can be made into high quality resins demanded by our customers while helping to accelerate a circular economy. We are excited to work with P&G who has similar sustainability goals and commitment to innovation,” says Dave Parrillo, vice president for R&D, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Hydrocarbons.
Dow has a sustainability target to Transform the Waste and commercialize three million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions by 2030, while P&G’s vision is to use 100% consumer packaging designed to be recycled or reusable by 2030.
