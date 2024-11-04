Canada’s Polystyvert to present plastic dissolution tech to European investors
Polystyvert has begun a series of strategic meetings with partners and investors based in Europe to accelerate the Canadian recycler’s international growth. The company has announced that it is now in its “active commercialization phase.”
“Our dissolution technology is the most advanced on the market. There are great opportunities for partners who want to be sustainability leaders in their industry or investors looking for mature solutions,” comments Nathalie Morin, the president and CEO of Polystyvert, who will attend the meetings in Europe.
“We have a portfolio of patented applications in the innovative recycling of plastic waste, ready for deployment today, and with strong short-term growth potential.”
Invest opportunities
The meetings aim to spread awareness among value chain partners about the company’s recycling approach of dissolution, integrating purified and safe recycled resin into manufacturing production.
The company highlights that such solutions can contribute to the packaging industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
Morin will also showcase investment opportunities in the company’s first commercial plant in Montreal, Quebec, which can process 11,000 tons of PS waste per year.
Polystyvert’s dissolution recycling technology is well-suited to styrene plastics like PS and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS). These can be difficult to recycle because of contamination.
The company spotlights its milestone in recycling ABS resin through dissolution to meet industry specifications — successfully passing the analysis of an ABS producer.
“After only nine months in operation, this pilot has demonstrated that our expertise in dissolution recycling, acquired over a decade with PS waste, can be rapidly applied to other plastics, thanks to the know-how of our teams,” says Morin.
The Basel Convention recognizes Polystyvert’s technology for its ability to remove flame retardants from plastic waste.
Challenges and opportunities ahead
Polystyvert expects the coming months to bring about the consolidation of the company’s industry position, with major challenges and opportunities to come.
“The economic climate is a challenge for all cleantech companies. A first commercial plant is a must to demonstrate the technology at scale. It’s our springboard toward selling licenses abroad,” says Morin.
“That’s why we’re sending a message today to the governments of Quebec and Canada that they must continue to support us in this final step so that we can keep ownership of the company in Quebec and Canada and become an innovative technological champion in the fight against plastic waste and the decarbonization of industry.”
During this period, Polystyvert will also present its dissolution technology at four conferences in Europe and the US.
Wider applications
The company is going through rebranding to broaden the application of its technology to other plastics and strengthen its market position.
As it faces a growing demand for certified food-grade recycled plastics, Polystyvert is working to obtain a letter of no objection from the FDA, which will make possible the application of its recycled materials in the food packaging chain.
This summer, Polystyvert secured a multi-million-dollar (US) investment for its recyclicing technology.