Tetra Pak produces cartons from certified recycled polymers for Lactalis
Tetra Pak and French dairy giant Lactalis have launched an “industry first” carton package from certified recycled polymers linked to used beverage cartons. The partnership aims to facilitate material circularity and a shift away from finite resources by reducing reliance on fossil-based materials.
“Our collaboration with Tetra Pak is rooted in a shared vision and commitment to environmental stewardship for future generations, facilitated by circular economy principles,” comments Joël Llovera, purchasing director of Lactalis Iberia.
“Packaging innovation plays a crucial role in this endeavor. We are dedicated to sustainable progress. Transitioning from fossil-based polymers to recycled ones, certified by the ISCC PLUS certification scheme as linked to used beverage cartons, represents a significant stride toward our objective.”
Marco Marchetti, VP for Packaging Materials at Tetra Pak’s Sales and Distribution Solutions, adds: “Increasing the usage of renewable and recycled resources in packaging is critical if we are to help food and beverage producers realize material circularity, turning waste into new resources and lowering reliance on virgin, fossil-based materials.”
“To scale up the adoption of certified recycled polymers in food packaging, we need collective action across the entire system and enabling legislation. Scientists, policymakers, recyclers, industry players and others must work together to turn challenges into opportunities, as shown by our world-first introduction with Lactalis.”
Responding to sustainability demands
Lactalis’ initiative concerns the packaging of its Puleva dairy range sold in Spain. This range includes calcium skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole and lactose-free milk. These products are currently sold in Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Slim cartons, which include the HeliCap 23 Pro closure.
Following the introduction of the Puleva brand to the market, Lactalis plans to expand its dairy product range in packaging made from certified recycled polymers.
The company highlights that this decision is driven by the transforming consumer behavior and growing demand for brands to commit to sustainability.
Tetra Pak’s research indicates that 78% of consumers are concerned about the environmental impact of plastic waste and that 29% reported they increased their purchases of products packaged in recycled materials in the past year.
The Swiss food packaging company says it allocates new carton material to the package based on a mass balance attribution method. This means that the certified recycled polymers it is made from come from a mix of recycled and non-recycled, virgin fossil feedstock.
This process helps ensure the corresponding volume of recycled material is sourced and tracked while it moves through the supply chains.
Tetra Pak further highlights its plans to invest €100 million (US$109 million) a year for the next five to ten years in improving circulation and reducing the packaging industry’s dependence on virgin, fossil-based materials.
In an interview with Packaging Insights earlier this year, Tetra Pak spotlighted its innovative initiative to increase European consumers’ recycling rate through the use of an on-pack connected smartphone application game.