US researchers call for cannabis packaging design regulation to slash youth attention
A Washington State University (WSU) led study reveals that teenagers perceive cannabis packages to be appealing and are attracted by their aesthetics, including the colors, imagery, and lifestyles the designs convey.
The study, published in the Journal of Health Communication, involves online focus groups and interviews with teenagers from Washington, US, aged 13–17. The scientists explored perceptions of cannabis-infused products, such as gummies and pretzels. Using thematic analysis, they found that teenagers often viewed these items as natural, healthy, or snack-like, particularly when packaged with vibrant visuals.
Stacey Hust, a professor in WSU’s Murrow College and the study’s lead author, tells Packaging Insights: “The teens who participated in our focus groups were drawn to photos of fruit, photos of the product, and animal icons. They also found products that promoted certain lifestyle choices, such as vegan and locally produced products, appealing.”
“We’re not calling for a marketing ban. We’re asking for thoughtful regulations that balance the rights of adult consumers with the need to protect kids. Packaging designers should adhere to the regulations set forth to ensure their products are not especially appealing to young people.”
Misleading product branding
While some teenagers reported keeping cannabis packaging as room decoration or featuring it in social media posts, viewing it as a symbol of trendiness. The research also finds that young consumers with greater cannabis knowledge and product literacy are more skeptical of the packaging design.
The study shows that youth with higher cannabis literacy are more likely to notice warning labels and dosage information. Teenagers with less knowledge tend to overlook health warnings or do not recognize cannabis symbols.
The US researchers highlight the need to enhance health education and include teenagers’ perspectives in the regulatory process.
“The cannabis industry could learn from the alcohol industry, in which some brands engage in efforts to educate consumers,” says Hust.
“We suggest that regulating organizations involve youth in their discussions about packaging regulations. Youth interpret and perceive packages differently than older consumers, so it is important to gain their feedback on product packaging designs prior to market distribution.”
Sarah Ross-Viles, youth cannabis prevention manager with King County and the study’s co-author, calls for “smarter, more effective regulations” to make cannabis packaging less appealing to youth.
“This is about ensuring cannabis packaging serves its real purpose, informing adult consumers without confusing or enticing teens,” she concludes.