Erema markets machines to recycle contaminated packaging waste
Erema has launched the Agglorema machine generation, a recycling system that processes contaminated post-consumer waste into feedstock for chemical recycling.
The machine processes discarded film using high levels of fluctuating moisture on a large scale, producing agglomerates for chemical recycling with a high bulk density.
Klaus Lederer, business development manager for Chemical Recycling at Erema, says: “It is our job to build machines that support chemical recyclers in the recovery of low-grade waste fractions.”
“Agglorema closes the gap between highly contaminated, heterogeneous, and often thin-film waste streams, and reliable feedstock for the reactor. This is a particularly robust and energy-efficient system.”
Machine efficiency
Due to Erema’s preconditioning unit and patented Counter Current technology, the Agglorema series can process waste streams with a bulk density of 30 kg/m³ and a moisture content of up to 12%.
The technology allows for stable processing control when feed material varies in polymer type, geometry, or moisture level. The material is homogenized, degassed, preheated, and continuously fed into a short extruder without upstream drying.
“Conventional agglomeration systems quickly reach their limits if the feed material has a low bulk density or fluctuating parameters. However, this is not a problem for Agglorema, thanks to the advantages of the PCU and the system’s robust design,” adds Lederer.
In addition, the machine can handle 2.3 metric tons of waste per hour.
In other developments, Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe recently sourced pyrolysis oil from recycled plastic waste to produce virgin-quality polymers. Sidel introduced the CoboReel beverage packaging solution, which combines labeling with cobotics.