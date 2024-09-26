Carbios and Selenis’ enzymatic depolymerization tech makes new biorecycled material for cosmetics
26 Sep 2024 --- Carbios is partnering with Selenis, a supplier of specialty polyester solutions, to produce PETG1 over two years. Made from PET waste, they say the sustainable material can be used for cosmetic and healthcare packaging sectors across Europe and the US.
The biological technologies developer for recycling plastics and textiles says its expertise in enzymatic depolymerization technology complements Selenis’ polymerization. Together, they will develop PETG1, an “indispensable packaging material” for cosmetics due to its “clarity, durability, mechanical and chemical resistance.”
Using its enzymatic depolymerization solution, Carbios breaks down PET waste into PTA2 and MEG3 monomers, which are subsequently converted into PETG using Selenis’ polymerization processes.
Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of Carbios says his company and “Selenis have a long collaboration, and we are pleased to build on this established relationship to produce PETG issued from Carbios’ unique biorecycling technology.”
“This high-specialty, premium material meets demanding quality requirements whilst also contributing to the transition to more sustainable packaging materials. The partnership will open new markets for Carbios, notably the healthcare sector, as we continue our worldwide commercial deployment.”
Material merits
According to the companies, the purity of the monomers enables PETG from biorecycling to have the “exact” properties and virgin PETG, which can protect products in thick molded pots and lids while being presented “attractively.”
They add, PETG is suited for those looking for sterility, transparency and optical brightness while also being a recycled solution to meet consumer sustainability demands and regulatory requirements.
Eduardo Santos, head of Corporate Strategy at Selenis says the “collaboration marks an exciting step in our mission to drive sustainability in the polymerization industry.”
“By combining our 65 years of expertise with Carbios’ pioneering biorecycling technology that ensures high-quality monomers for the production of virgin-like PETG, we are advancing in the development of sustainable materials to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions in the cosmetic and healthcare sectors. Together, we have the potential to reshape the future of sustainable plastics.”