Trace rebrands with recycled packaging accentuating minerals
26 Sep 2024 --- Trace, a supplier of trace mineral-based supplements, launched its rebrand and new product packaging containing PCR.
Trace’s updated packaging is “modern and relevant,” while emphasizing the key benefits of each product alongside its unique delivery method, allowing customers to quickly and easily identify how to integrate the products into their everyday routines.
“Our award-winning brand is already launched globally, but with this exciting revitalization we’re armed to make even greater waves abroad through an innovative and modernized lens,” says Linnette Reindel, chief marketing officer.
“‘We own the drop’ is more than a tagline — we lean in on mineral-infused drops that will uplift the health and well-being of everyone across the world who embarks on a ConcenTrace journey.”
Trace’s new packaging will debut on store shelves and online this fall. The new branding is reflected for all products across Trace’s seven categories, including ConcenTrace, Minerals and Multivitamins, Active, Wellness, Ancestral, Kids and Pets.
“We are utilizing this moment to better educate our retail clients and customers on the power of ionic minerals. Trace’s legacy ingredients are built on its established brand heritage over the last 50 years, and we’re eager to showcase how we’re continuing to innovate and formulate products for the future,” says Matt Kilts, CEO at Trace.
“Mineral depleted soils have created a prevalent issue in human health, with mineral insufficiency continuing to impact efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Our mission remains steadfast to remineralize the world, and we look forward to continuing this work under our enhanced brand identity.”
Full spectrum of trace minerals
Trace’s best-selling product, ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, adds a full spectrum of naturally occurring ionic trace minerals to an everyday routine.
Harvesting from ponds in the Great Salt Lake, Trace has developed a concentration process through solar evaporation technology to create a naturally potent complex that provides the necessary trace minerals that help the body absorb essential nutrients and vitamins.
ConcenTrace is included in 99% of the brand’s products and will now be prominently featured on each product that contains this proprietary ingredient.
Each Trace product has been formulated and developed while working with its advisory board of medical and nutrition experts.
Variety of delivery formats
Trace products come in a variety of delivery formats including drops, tablets, capsules, powders and gummies. The most recent product addition includes Himalayan shilajit, an ancient resin found deep in the Himalayas and made up of 84 minerals, providing improvements in cognitive function, energy metabolism, immune function and antioxidant activity.
Trace’s “hydration hero” ZeroLyte, which promotes electrolyte replenishment while preventing muscle cramping, is now available in a variety pack of best-selling flavors.
With exclusive rights to The Great Salt Lake for mineral harvesting, Trace has committed to protecting the region that has one of the richest sources of magnesium on the planet. The company has focused on using less water to get the same amount of brine and putting unused water back into the lake to further improve its practices.