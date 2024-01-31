Celebration Packaging launches tamper-evident rPET food containers “not liable for plastic packaging tax”
31 Jan 2024 --- Celebration Packaging has introduced a range of tamper-evident packaging under its foodservice packaging brand SolutionWare. The new range includes sandwich packs, rectangular salad containers with hinged lids and deli containers with separate lids, made from at least 30% recycled PET (rPET).
“Our new ranges of high-clarity tamper-evident food containers feature a patented safety lock lid, giving tamper-proof protection to prepared foods,” says Celebration Packaging’s managing director Nick Burton.
“These new ranges are manufactured with a minimum of 30% post-consumer rPET and are therefore not liable for the plastic packaging tax. Once used, the packaging can be rinsed and recycled through curbside collection.”
Tamper-evident protection
The rectangular salad containers with hinged lids and the square deli containers with separate lids are available in 8 oz, 12 oz, 16 oz, 24 oz and 32 oz sizes. An rPET tamper-evident triangular sandwich pack with a hinged lid is also included in the range.
“Tamper-evident food packaging helps to ensure product integrity by providing a visible indication as to whether the container has been opened or compromised. It also helps to prevent contamination and preserve the quality and freshness of the product,” elaborates Burton.
“These new high-clarity rPET packaging solutions ensure excellent product presentation, and whether it is for fresh salads, deli products or sandwiches, tamper-evident packaging in any foodservice business delivers added confidence for consumers.”
“Ensuring tamper-proof protection for food while specifying packaging which is made from a percentage of recycled material and can be recycled, can also enhance an operator’s reputation,” concludes Burton.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria